ICF Awarded New $51 Million Disaster Management Contract in Puerto Rico

Work Will Extend Repair/Reconstruction Efforts and Build Community Resilience Across the Island

RESTON, Va., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Puerto Rico Department of Housing (PRDOH) recently awarded global consulting and technology services provider ICF ICFI a new $51 million contract to support the commonwealth's single-family disaster recovery and mitigation programs. The contract has a term of three years, with an option to extend for an additional 24 months.

Under the contract, ICF will expand its implementation support of PRDOH's Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) and Community Development Block Grant for Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) grant programs to repair and rebuild homes damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria and build resilience against future natural disasters. It represents a significant expansion of ICF's large and growing CDBG-MIT project portfolio.

"Our primary goals in Puerto Rico remain unchanged: support a resilient recovery while investing in exceptional local talent to build future capacity," said Andrew H. LaVanway, ICF senior vice president for disaster management. "We, in partnership with PRDOH, are driven by results, and this award is a testament to the ability of our team—staffed, managed and led by Puerto Ricans—to get families back into safe, resilient homes."

ICF has successfully managed recoveries for the largest and most complex natural disasters in U.S. history by bringing together best-in-class implementation, compliance, environmental review, construction management, risk management, data reporting and grants management experts to swiftly resolve clients' most complex problems. The company supports communities across the disaster management lifecycle and is an industry leader in end-to-end mitigation services—from assessment to public engagement and planning through implementation.

Read more about ICF's efforts to help rebuild in Puerto Rico , and its disaster management and climate and resilience services.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, lauren.dyke@ICF.com, +1.571.373.5577

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icf-awarded-new-51-million-disaster-management-contract-in-puerto-rico-301733638.html

SOURCE ICF