Leading Healthcare Company, Fresenius Kabi, Selects Kneat's eValidation Platform

In addition, another one of Kneat's largest pharmaceutical customers signs to transition from Kneat on-premise to Kneat SaaS

LIMERICK, Ireland, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. KSI KSIOF ("Kneat" or "the Company"), a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, is pleased to announce it has signed a three-year SaaS Master Services Agreement ("the Agreement") with Fresenius Kabi Germany, a leading supplier of clinical nutrition, infusions, pharmaceuticals and medical technology. The agreement is effective immediately and allows the company to scale Kneat across all its business divisions and affiliates.

With more than 3,500 branded products, and its own logistics and decentralized supply centers, Fresenius Kabi continuously improves its processes to supply clinics, pharmacies, medical practices, dealers, care facilities and patients at home with trusted therapies. By deploying Kneat's offering to digitize the validation of its production equipment, facilities and utilities, Fresenius Kabi continues its path to even greater operational efficiencies and data integrity for these validation processes.

This Agreement marks Kneat's first engagement with Fresenius Kabi, which employs more than 41,000 people worldwide. Fresenius Kabi is an independent subsidiary of Fresenius, a more than 300,000-employee global healthcare group. Kneat's demonstrated track record of delivering a strong ROI to its life sciences customers positions Kneat to scale to multiple manufacturing sites and processes across Fresenius Kabi. The initial deployment is across five sites for validating production equipment, facilities and utilities.

Implementation will commence in Q1 2023, with an expected go-live date in Q2 2023.

Separately, earlier this month, one of Kneat's largest pharmaceutical customers and one of its few remaining on-premise deployments signed a three-year master agreement to transition to a SaaS deployment, easing the way for further expansion over the coming years. The customer expects to complete its transition in Q2 2023.

Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat, commented, "Having the endorsement of the most trusted companies in the world is a powerful selling tool and a testament to the quality of our software. Add to this the ongoing expansion of our feature set, and we are better equipped than ever to continue to consolidate our leadership position in validation for the life sciences industry."

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx SaaS platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions, and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com

