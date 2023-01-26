SNC-Lavalin led consortium awarded Delivery Partner contract for the Calgary Green Line LRT

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin SNC, a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, is proud to announce that SNC-Lavalin has been appointed the Delivery Partner for the City of Calgary's Green Line LRT, the largest infrastructure investment in the city's history.

SNC-Lavalin will leverage its technical and commercial expertise in complex megaprojects to support the delivery of Phase 1 of the Calgary Green Line LRT Project, an 18 km transit system connecting the existing Red and Blue LRT lines and four MAX BRT routes. SNC-Lavalin, along with its partners, will support the City in delivering project functions such as commercial management, technical support, project controls, and construction management.

"It is a privilege for us to have been chosen by the City of Calgary to support them in the delivery of this project," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of SNC-Lavalin. "As a leader in the field, we have extensive global experience acting as the Delivery Partner to various levels of governments on complex transportation projects. This project is also a continuation of a long tradition of excellence in the rail industry where we have deep expertise in the design, build, operation and maintenance of the integrated systems that are required to deliver smarter cities and better transportation, supporting our commitment to developing well-engineered and prosperous communities that perfectly align with our purpose."

"The Green Line LRT is a historical project that will change the face of transit in Calgary. Not only will it connect entire communities and improve mobility for people, organizations, businesses and future investors, it will also unlock vital transit oriented development, thus contributing to the city's economic growth," said Ben Almond, Chief Executive Officer, Engineering Services Canada at SNC-Lavalin. "Together with our partners, we bring strong, local teams with in-depth understanding of the project, proven skills and decades of knowledge. We look forward to delivering a safe and reliable infrastructure to the City of Calgary and its citizens."

SNC-Lavalin has considerable expertise and a long track record delivering rail projects in Canadian cities such as Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa.

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

