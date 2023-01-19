Axiom Bank, N.A. Chooses Cable to Boost Fintech Partnerships

Axiom Bank taps Cable's platform to automate financial crime compliance effectiveness for the bank's growing fintech program

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Florida-based Axiom Bank, N.A. provides industry-leading BaaS and payment capabilities to partner programs seeking to deploy a wide range of financial products in a seamless, end-to-end management platform. Axiom Bank will leverage automated assurance and oversight processes across its partner programs by integrating with Cable's complete financial crime compliance effectiveness testing platform, enhancing its ability to offer partners an elegant, nimble experience, while assuring its regulatory compliance.

"We are excited to work with Cable to continue advancing our innovative fintech sponsorship program," said Aleem Jackson, Senior Vice President, BSA/AML Program Head at Axiom Bank. "We take very seriously our responsibility to ensure our fintech partners maintain their compliance with regulatory requirements and expectations, including applicable financial crime obligations."

Nigel Prince, Senior Vice President, Partnerships, Ventures, & Delivery at Axiom Bank said, "Integrating with Cable's platform is fully in line with our vision of being a compliance-led, innovation-focused institution. Cable offers us enhanced visibility across and into each of our fintech programs, enabling us to respond promptly and appropriately to any issues or concerns and ultimately empowering us to move quicker and offer a superior end-to-end experience for our fintech partners."

Cable's all-in-one platform offers partner banks more confidence in their compliance with financial crime requirements through a purpose-built suite of tools, including tech-enabled risk assessments, automated assurance, quality assurance, management information, reporting, and more. Cable's partnership with Axiom Bank comes on the heels of a recent announcement of Cable's integration with another U.S. partner bank.

"We're thrilled to partner with Axiom Bank to help build its fintech sponsorship program," said Natasha Vernier, Cable CEO. "With the bank-fintech regulatory landscape shifting rapidly in recent months, it's clear that leading partner banks like Axiom Bank set themselves apart with an emphasis on compliance as an integral part of their fintech sponsorship offering. It's a privilege to work with a community-focused partner bank that also similarly embraces innovation and compliance at its core."

About Axiom Bank

Axiom Bank, N.A., headquartered in Central Florida, serves individual consumers and small- and middle-market businesses with a wide range of banking products and solutions utilizing an open technology approach powered by leading fintech partners. Learn more at http://www.AxiomBanking.com.

