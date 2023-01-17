Tri-City Medical Center names Medline as a prime vendor

North San Diego County District hospital and Medline to partner on supply chain optimization

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced it has entered a multi-year prime vendor partnership, valued at $30M, with Tri-City Medical Center, serving San Diego County's coastal communities of Carlsbad, Oceanside and Vista. After partnering with a different distributor for over 15 years, Tri-City will now collaborate with Medline to provide distribution, consultative services and solutions for supply chain optimization. As the system's primary supplier, Medline will exclusively provide an extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies and solutions to Tri-City Medical Center's 386-bed full-service acute care hospital.

"Medline has aligned well with our needs and facilitated a smooth and successful transition, already implementing impactful solutions and showing a cohesive partnership," said Tom Moore, director of supply chain management for Tri-City Medical Center. "Medline also has expansive clinical programs that align with and will benefit Tri-City as we look to optimize our offerings in those areas further."

As a part of the agreement, Medline will embed full-time, on-site staff to manage the hospital's medical supply inventory and operate as an extension of the Tri-City Medical Center team. These dedicated resources will work directly with clinical and operations teams and Medline's Temecula, California, distribution center to optimize Tri-City's inventory operations, enabling clinicians and staff to focus more time on providing the highest quality of care. Tri-City will also have the ability to easily monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy and spending by product categories through advanced analytics platforms from Medline.

"This partnership is unique because we will be integrating members of our organization on-site within Tri-City Medical Center and collaborating on a larger scale," said Rob Zabel, division sales director for Medline. "We look forward to strengthening our partnership together by implementing impactful, cost-efficient supply chain and clinical improvements."

Tri-City has also partnered with Medline to leverage its Home Health Solutions, Urological Solutions for CAUTI prevention and ReNewal medical device reprocessing program.

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting www.medline.com/supply-chain.

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 34,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

