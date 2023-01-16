Next Phase Solutions Secures Air Force Records Management Application Contract

Next Phase Solutions announced it has won a contract with the Office of Special Investigations (OSI) for the Air and Space Force to provide a Records Management Application for investigative case files utilizing OnBase by Hyland Software.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next Phase Solutions announced it has won a contract with the Office of Special Investigations (OSI) for the Air and Space Force to provide a Records Management Application for investigative case files that meets all mandatory requirements outlined in DOD 5015.02-STD and has a certificate of Compliance from the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC).

"We are excited for our continued expansion within the Department of Defense community supporting application modernization efforts with OnBase, the low code, rapid application development platform made by Hyland Software," said Mary McKnight, Chief Executive Officer.

The task order outlines Next Phase Solutions providing a certified records management application of classified/unclassified records, integration with existing Case Management systems, migration of case files and metadata from legacy platforms, and workflows supporting the full lifecycle management of records. Next Phase Solutions will also deliver the RMA in the Air Force's cloud computing environment known as CloudOne, obtain an Authority to Operate, configure access privileges using Common Access Card (CAC), and provide audit capabilities with recurring system and security maintenance.

The new RMA will extend OSI's records processing capabilities with configurable workflows for intake, processing, disposition, retrieval, and file plan management, while applying role-based security and disaster recovery capabilities for the agency.

About Next Phase Solutions

Next Phase Solutions (NPS) is a consulting and services firm serving public and private organizations. Streamlining business processes, ensuring compliance, and managing data using content management and RPA technology are our core competencies. We provide end-to-end services including business analysis, project management, development, data conversions, training, and help desk support. We focus on a solution-oriented approach resulting in predictable costs and a reliable schedule for clients rather than the never-ending staffing model often utilized by federal contractors. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NPS uses best practices in project management and a client-oriented approach to ensure projects meet requirements and exceed expectations. NPS is an 8(a) Certified, Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) with clearances for Department of Defense (DoD) contracts and GSA contract holder.

Media Contact

Vince Hanson, Next Phase Solutions, 1 407-440-1411, vince.hanson@npsols.com

SOURCE Next Phase Solutions