Quala Selects PhaseZero to Modernize its Digital Customer Experience

Using CxCommerce™, Quala, the Tank Pros, will deliver a superior, best-in-class digital e-Commerce experience to its customers

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseZero, a B2B and B2C digital commerce software provider for manufacturers and distributors, is proud to announce that Quala, the nationwide leader in tank trailer service and cleaning, has selected CxCommerce™ to power its modern customer experience.



In May of 2022, Quala acquired Polar Service Centers (PSC), the experts in tank trailer maintenance, parts, and equipment. Through the addition of PSC's 30-plus service centers to its already existing maintenance line of business, Quala's acquisition of PSC has solidified its position as the one-stop-shop provider of service and cleaning to the tank trailer industry.



With the combination of these two powerful industry leaders, the company knew it was time to increase their market share and competitiveness by growing their B2B business through cross-sell and upsell initiatives. To do so, they needed to increase their digital commerce efficiency by transforming and modernizing their customer experience to improve convenience and ease of managing all aspects of a business for all customers, and the sales and support teams.



Quala selected PhaseZero because they had confidence in their proven track record with enterprise-scale customers and their best-in-class e-Commerce platform, CxCommerce™. And with a desire to go-to-market quickly, only PhaseZero's approach could meet Quala's expectations for a 90-day timeframe to implement and configure an enterprise-grade solution.



Further, PhaseZero surpassed their competitors by demonstrating thought leadership as well as deep expertise and experience with Karmak ERP integration and ongoing support, a critical requirement for Quala as they work to achieve their long-term goals in an efficient and cost-effective way.



"We are excited to embark on a long-term relationship with PhaseZero," said Jerry Stafford, Vice President, Transformation at Quala. "We fully trust that PhaseZero will develop a best-in-class e-Commerce platform for our business that establishes us as the premier online parts distributor for our industry, enabling our customers to be more efficient in their ordering process and increase the efficiency of our sales and operations staff as well."



"We are honored to be Quala's strategic partner for this important customer experience transformation," said Ram ChandraSekar, Founder and CEO of PhaseZero. "The power of PhaseZero's CxCommerce™ solution, coupled with our quick implementation timeline, will expedite Quala's ability to deliver a world-class experience for their customers while driving efficiency and growth for the business."



For additional information, please visit https://www.phasezero.ai.

About Quala

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Quala is the largest independent provider of comprehensive cleaning, test, and repair services for Tank Trailers, ISO Containers, IBCs, and Railcars. Founded in 1986, the company began independent operations in 2009 and today has 125+ locations providing total tank solutions to the most active bulk transportation routes and eight of North America's busiest ports. For more information about Quala, visit our website www.quala.us.com.

About PhaseZero

PhaseZero is a digital commerce cloud provider for manufacturing companies and distributors. Customers use PhaseZero's AI-powered, SaaS platform to unify and optimize their customer's digital experience which drives brand loyalty and sales efficiency. PhaseZero's focus on the unique needs of manufacturers and their distributors delivers an optimized solution with proven integrations to ERP, parts catalog, and inventory systems resulting in a quick implementation and return on investment. Learn more at https://www.phasezero.ai.



Media Contact:

Scott Robertson

Vice President of Sales and Business Development

pr@phasezero.ai

+1 650 935 7136



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12947239



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE PhaseZero Technologies, Inc