FirstService Residential Welcomes The Pointe at Bethany Bay to its Delaware Portfolio

Industry Leader Signs New Contract to Manage The Pointe at Bethany Bay

FENWICK ISLAND, Del., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, contracted to provide full-service property management services to The Pointe at Bethany Bay in Ocean View, Delaware.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with The Pointe at Bethany Bay," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Our team's experience and knowledge of the local market will ensure a successful partnership with this impressive property for years to come."

The Pointe at Bethany Bay comprises 90 condominiums and is part of the Bethany Bay Homeowners Association, which will also be managed by FirstService Residential.

"Securing a relationship with a company with a proven track record of successfully delivering on their commitment to service excellence in the local market was critical to the association," said Trent Harrison, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, president, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential. "The board was looking for a management partner with years of experience and a depth of resources to support the community."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,600 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.

