Valence Surface Technologies announces a paint supply distribution agreement with TC Specialties, Inc.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan.11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valence Surface Technologies ("Valence") is excited to announce a paint supply distribution agreement with TC Specialties Inc.

TC Specialties Inc. will be our primary distributor of paints and primers starting with our west coast and Wichita facilities. We expect a successful transition that could expand across more of our North America locations. VST is expanding our strategy to the east coast region with evaluations underway.

TC Specialties Inc. is a nationally respected leader in the distribution of Akzo Nobel Aerospace Coatings since 1979. Their high-performance products along with TC Specialties' superior technical support and decades of reliability have set the standard for excellence in coatings that meet the needs of our military aerospace and defense customers.

Valence Vice President of Operations Andrew Brandenburg comments; " VST is excited to have formed this agreement with TC Specialties, a stellar aerospace coating company that provides high quality paint and primer. This is a great first step in consolidating our supply chain to improve service availability and turn time."

TC Specialties President Gary Fujihara commented; "TC Specialties is looking forward to growing this partnership and expanding our ability to provide the same high levels of service and reliability that we have maintained with several of VST's industry leading facilities for over 30 years."

About TC Specialties, Inc

TC Specialties is a nationally respected leader in the distribution of aerospace and military paints, primers, and coatings. With a focus on providing technical expertise, excellent customer service, and maintaining a large inventory of in stock products, TC Specialties has established itself as a premier supplier in the aerospace industry since 1979.

Valence Surface Technologies

Valence Surface Technologies is the world's largest independent provider of Aerospace product finishing services. With eleven locations and over 4,500 unique industry approvals, Valence processes more than one million parts per month. In addition to being Nadcap accredited, all Valence sites provide specialized metal processing and finishing services to a diversified set of fast-growing commercial aerospace, defense, and space/satellite markets. Valence partners with its customers to deliver best-in-class quality, turn times, and full-service supply chain solutions. http://www.valencesurfacetech.com

