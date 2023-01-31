UPDATE – Rain Oncology to Participate in the 2023 Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Oncology Day Conference

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today by Rain Oncology RAIN, the company is updating their presentation date and time to Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 3:55 p.m. ET.

Rain Oncology Inc. RAIN, ("Rain"), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics with its lead product candidate, milademetan, an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the p53-MDM2 complex that reactivates p53, today announced that Avanish Vellanki, Chief Executive Officer of Rain, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Oncology Day Conference on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 3:55 p.m. ET, being held in New York, NY.



A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed here. A replay of the event will be available on the "Events" section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the event and will be archived on the Rain website at www.rainoncology.com.

About Rain Oncology Inc.

Rain Oncology Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors' underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain's lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of the p53-MDM2 complex that reactivates p53. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

