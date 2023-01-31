Nitro Rallycross Reveals First Image of Calgary Track, Announces More Event Details

ACTION-PACKED RACING TO HEAT UP STAMPEDE PARK THIS WEEKEND, FEBRUARY 4-5

ALSO FEATURING LIVE MUSIC, FOOD, FUN AND MORE

Limited Tickets Still Available at NitroRallycross.com





CALGARY, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Nitro Rallycross, a disruptive next generation motorsport created by moto icon Travis Pastrana and action sports authority Nitro Circus, announced more details for the full-throttle event coming to GMC Stadium at Stampede Park February 4-5.

First Look at Track:

An animated video clip of Nitro RX's purpose-built course was just released, giving fans their first look at the unprecedented track which will take over the legendary venue's infield this weekend.

Similar to what drivers had to contend with at Nitro RX's prior round in Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Calgary competitors will face an array of winterized obstacles. These will include jumps and snow barriers, all set on an ice surface that organizers are aiming to build over 50 cm-thick.

In addition to those challenges, drivers will face a massive 30-metre table top jump as well as a banked turn, both of which were fabricated out of dirt in anticipation of them freezing over. The Joker lap - a mandatory separate section of the track that each driver must complete at their discretion during each race - will also include an ice tunnel segment.

The revolutionary all-electric FC1-X, Nitro RX's monstrous new vehicle racing in its new Group E top class – and also the headlining vehicle at Race of Champions in Sweden this past weekend - is ready to tackle Calgary's extreme elements. Capable of producing the electric equivalent of 1,070 peak horsepower (800 kW), it can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 1.4 seconds and launch faster off the line than an F1 car. But, with their custom-made tires topped by 12 mm metal studs, these cars can more than take on Nitro RX's slick track and powdery snow.

Event Schedule:

A full event schedule has also been announced, which will include evening racing under the lights on Saturday, February 4. This will raise the difficulty for drivers further still, as well as create even more dramatic visuals for fans. A current rundown is listed below (subject to change):

Premier Competition:

Coming out of Round Seven in Trois Rivières, Robin Larsson (SWE) maintains his lead in Nitro RX's top Group E class, thanks to his two victories and six podiums. But, with five winners across its first seven rounds, the fight for the series championship trophy is still very much up grabs. Andreas Bakkerud (NOR) along with rising star Fraser McConnell (JAM) are hot on Larsson's heels in second and third place respectively, while just behind them Oliver Eriksson (SWE) has gained ground following his Quebec victory.

Pastrana is still aiming to defend his 2021 Nitro RX title. But, after Trois-Rivières, he remains in fifth and will need to turn it up significantly if he wants to remain in the hunt.

In all, nine drivers will face off at Stampede Park for the Calgary Group E trophy.

Nitro RX Calgary: Group E Entry List

Driver Name Vehicle # Nationality Team Andreas Bakkerud 13 NOR DRR JC / RX Cartell Oliver Bennett 42 GBR XITE Energy Racing Kevin Eriksson 23 SWE OMSE Oliver Eriksson 16 SWE OMSE Robin Larsson 4 SWE DRR JC / RX Cartell Conner Martell 21 USA Vermont SportsCar Fraser McConnell 35 JAM DRR Kris Meeke 62 GBR XITE Energy Racing Travis Pastrana 199 USA Vermont SportsCar

In addition to Group E, the world's best up-and-coming talent will also be on display in NRX NEXT, Nitro RX's developmental class. These drivers will strap into internal combustion vehicles similar to the venerable Lites class, as they aim to progress into the top flight.

Immersive Fan Experience, Off-Track Fun:

With its unique open paddock layout, located inside the adjacent Nutrien Western Event Centre, Nitro Rallycross will offer fans an immersive atmosphere where they can get a behind-the-scenes look at the teams, drivers and cars, all in a heated indoor setting.

Fans can also enjoy the all-new Nitro RX fan experience, which includes an entertainment stage featuring live music, as well as a gaming zone, a concession area with local food trucks and an electric RC activation.

The event will also feature an autograph session, open to all attendees, that allows fans to meet the world's leading drivers in person.

How to Watch:

Limited tickets to Nitro RX Calgary are still available at nitrorallycross.com. But do not miss out, they're going fast. General admission tickets in both single-day (starting at $25 for Saturday; $30 for Sunday) as well as weekend ($50) options. All prices plus additional taxes and fees.

Tourism Calgary is the presenting partner of Nitro RX Calgary. Tourism Calgary is the official destination marketing and development organization for Calgary's tourism industry. Calgary is renowned for its vibrant energy and community spirit, and sport and cultural events are at the heart of it all. A long history of hosting excellence combined with deep-rooted partnerships and a continued focus on health and safety uniquely position Calgary to be the Ultimate Host City.

Other Nitro RX Calgary event partners include A SHOC Energy, Yokohama Tire, and myenergi.

ABOUT NITRO RALLYCROSS

Launched in 2018 by motorsports icon Travis Pastrana and the innovators of Nitro Circus, Nitro Rallycross has revolutionized motorsport. With innovative purpose-built courses, banked turns inspired by the wide-open action of Supercross and short-form, head-to-head competition, Nitro RX creates high-impact, thrill-packed racing. Nitro RX's custom-built tracks – featuring the biggest jumps seen in motorsports – create unrivalled racing excitement. The full-throttle competition is now set to go global with Nitro Rallycross' expansion into a full standalone championship series. Nitro RX is also adding Group E, an electric circuit featuring the all-new FC1-X, the most powerful Rallycross vehicle ever built. For more information, visit NitroRallycross.com.

