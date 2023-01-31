Ingredion Included in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Sixth Consecutive Year

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated INGR, a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced that it has been named to the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), marking its sixth consecutive year on the list. The Company is one of 484 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the GEI, a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.



"Being included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for six consecutive years is incredibly rewarding and underscores our commitment and focus on creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. "Our purpose and values continue to guide us toward building and sustaining a supportive culture for female talent where everyone can reach their full potential. Building a diverse team and fostering an inclusive culture is an important driver of our growth culture that is focused on being customer preferred by enabling consumer-preferred innovation for shared value creation."

"Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics."

The Company submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year's index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company's investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of USD1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

