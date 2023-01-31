Builders FirstSource to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR ("Builders FirstSource" or the "Company") will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, to discuss the Company's financial results and other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Standard Time and will be hosted by Dave Rush, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Jackson, Chief Financial Officer.



To participate in the teleconference, please dial into the call a few minutes before the start time: 800-274-8461 (U.S. and Canada) and 203-518-9856 (international), Conference ID: BLDRQ422. A replay of the call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Central Time through Tuesday, March 7, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 800-839-2418 (U.S. and Canada) or 402-220-7210 (international) and refer to pass code BLDRQ422. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed on the Company's website at www.bldr.com under the Investors section. The online archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Builders FirstSource

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 42 states with over 500 locations. For more information, visit www.bldr.com.

