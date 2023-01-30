WPF Holdings Announces Acquisition of Vezbi Super App

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – WPF Holdings, Inc. WPFHD, announces today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Vezbi, Inc ("Vezbi") for 265,000,000 common shares of WPF Holdings. At closing, the shareholders of Vezbi will be issued 10 common shares of WPF Holdings in exchange for 1 common share of Vezbi. The share exchange is based on Vezbi's last funding round.

A Form 10 and S-1 registration statement (for the new shares issued) will be filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in preparation for uplisting onto a national exchange. Additionally, WPF Holdings will be changing its name and applying for a new trading symbol after becoming a fully reporting company with the SEC.

Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. What makes Vezbi so unique is its commitment to no algorithms, no anonymity, and no data selling. As accountability is the emphasis of the app, Vezbi believes that it is the first true Super App in the United States, and will become a platform which will minimize fake reviews, fake news and online bullying.

Current features within the app include: Tasks, Events, Messaging, Micro-Vlogs, SnipBits, Communities, Intercom, The Vezbi Marketplace, Shop Now, FAVR, and Micro-Apps. Vezbi will continue to develop its technology under WFP Holdings (i.e. user verification, rating systems, payments, etc) while focusing on increasing market share (domestic and international).

About WPF Holdings

WPF Holdings is a technology holdings company, focusing on new and cutting edge applications and projects that focus on small and mid-sized businesses to empower businesses to take full advantage of the opportunities that the digital world has to offer.

Safe Harbor Statement

CONTACT

WFP Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact: info@wpf-holdings.com

Vezbi, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@vezbi.com



