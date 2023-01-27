Whitestone REIT Announces Tax Characteristics of 2022 Distributions

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT WSR ("Whitestone" or the "Company") released the federal income tax treatment of 2022 cash distributions to holders of common shares (CUSIP 966084204). The federal tax treatment of 2022 distributions as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is as follows:

Dividends (1) 1/4/2022 1/13/2022 $0.035833 $0.035833 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.035833 2/2/2022 2/11/2022 $0.035833 $0.035833 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.035833 3/2/2022 3/11/2022 $0.035833 $0.035833 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.035833 4/4/2022 4/14/2022 $0.040000 $0.040000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.040000 5/3/2022 5/12/2022 $0.040000 $0.040000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.040000 6/2/2022 6/14/2022 $0.040000 $0.040000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.040000 7/5/2022 7/13/2022 $0.040000 $0.040000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.040000 8/2/2022 8/12/2022 $0.040000 $0.040000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.040000 9/6/2022 9/14/2022 $0.040000 $0.040000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.040000 10/4/2022 10/12/2022 $0.040000 $0.040000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.040000 11/2/2022 11/14/2022 $0.040000 $0.040000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.040000 12/2/2022 12/14/2022 $0.040000 $0.040000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.040000 2022 Total $0.467499 $0.467499 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.467499

(1) Represents dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A and is included in "Ordinary Dividends".

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Whitestone REIT distributions.

