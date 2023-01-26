PFC USA Renews HFMA Peer Review Designation

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following rigorous review, PFC USA has once again achieved the "Peer Reviewed by HFMA®" designation for its Self-Pay Early Out and Debt Recovery Services.



"Being recognized on HFMA's Short List for the 11th year in a row is an incredible honor for PFC USA. Our Peer Review designation solidifies our approach of patient-centric business practices, and our commitment to providing world-class customer service to our clients that have trusted our company for nearly 120 years." – Scott Raberge, Senior Vice President



HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

"We're pleased to have PFC USA renew their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation," says HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. "The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value."

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 96,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About PFC USA

Since 1904, PFC USA has provided accounts receivable management solutions for healthcare providers and currently serves over 1,200 healthcare providers, hospitals, and healthcare systems nationally. With Omnichannel Preferred Solutions (OPS) offered through PFC, patient communication is streamlined to provide a tailored solution for patient engagement. Optimized patient engagement not only increases your bottom line by providing convenient tools to pay and interact with your facility, but also sends a clear message that you understand how unique each patient is and your commitment to delivering a superior customer experience to your community. As a Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) Peer Reviewed company for a decade, PFC helps our partners improve patient communication and increase cash flow while integrating with your facility. PFC's approach to a successful partnership begins with a focus on front-end functions and extends beyond the consumer's service to convert accounts receivable into dollars received.

