NorthView Acquisition Corp Announces Filing a Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection with a Proposed Business Combination with Profusa, Inc.

New York, NY, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthView Acquisition Corp NVAC ("NorthView"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Profusa, Inc. ("Profusa"), a digital health company that is pioneering the next generation of personalized medicine, announced that NorthView filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on January 25, 2023.

The Registration Statement contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the previously announced Business Combination Agreement between NorthView and Profusa. Although the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about Profusa and NorthView, as well as the proposed business combination.

Profusa is based in Emeryville, CA and is a digital health company that is pioneering the next generation of personalized medicine via the development of novel tissue-integrated biosensors. Profusa's technology addresses the human body's response to the presence of foreign material, enabling long-term monitoring of various biochemical parameters in real-time, with months of functionality, at a fraction of the cost of current solutions. Profusa's novel approach, that has been in development for approximately nine years, is intended to be the foundational platform of bioengineered sensors supporting real time biochemical monitoring, enabling a real-time stream of data for a wide- ranging set of applications, including wound care and continuous glucose monitoring for diabetes management. Profusa's technology enables continuous transmission of wireless and cloud based actionable medical-grade data for personal, professional and medical use.

On November 7, 2022, NorthView entered into a business combination agreement with Profusa. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, the combined company is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq"). The closing of the proposed business combination is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2023, subject to approval by NorthView's shareholders, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, and other customary closing conditions.

About Profusa

Profusa, a California corporation, is a digital health company located in Emeryville, CA that is pioneering the next generation of personalized medicine as a leading developer of novel tissue integrated biosensors.

About NorthView

NorthView Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. NorthView was incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on April 19, 2021.

