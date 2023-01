Home BancShares, Inc. Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend

CONWAY, Ark., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. HOMB, parent company of Centennial Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular $0.18 per share quarterly cash dividend payable March 8, 2023, to shareholders of record February 15, 2023. This cash dividend represents a $0.015 per share, or 9.1%, increase over the $0.165 cash dividend paid during the previous four quarters.



Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company's common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HOMB."



