American Oncology Network Appoints Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board of Managers

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a fast-growing organization supporting community-based oncology practices across the nation, announced the appointment of medical oncologist Shalin R. Shah, DO, as chairman and medical oncologist Stephen "Fred" Divers, MD, as vice chairman of AON's Board of Managers, effective January 1.

Newly appointed Chairman Dr. Shah joined the Board of Managers in January 2022 and has served as the vice chairman. He is a medical oncologist with the Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute and practices in Tampa, Florida. In addition to being on the AON Board of Managers, Dr. Shah has served multiple terms on various boards including the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology and others in healthcare, technology and education.

"Serving as vice chairman this past year has been a rewarding experience," said Dr. Shah. "I am eager to continue serving AON as the chairman and look forward to being part of the growth and expansion of the network."

"Dr. Shah has brought great value to the company," said AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz. "He is passionate about community oncology and breaking down the barriers to cancer care to ensure equitable access to healthcare in both urban and rural areas. As the company expands its reach and impact, it is important to bring on individuals aligned with our mission, just as Dr. Shah is, to continue providing value to those in our network."

Dr. Divers joined the AON Board of Managers in January 2022 and is a medical oncologist at AON's partner practice Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He has been serving as AON's chief medical officer since May 2022 and is chairman of AON's advisory board. Dr. Divers received his medical degree from Louisiana State University, completed an internal medicine residency at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and then attended an oncology-hematology fellowship at the University of Alabama.

"I am honored to continue my journey with AON as the vice chairman of the Board of Managers," said Divers. "AON's mission is one that aligns with my own — ensuring the viability of community oncology practices. Being a part of such an organization has been a rewarding experience, and I look forward to serving in this new position on the Board."

"It is with great pleasure that Dr. Divers, one of our very own AON physicians, is appointed as vice chairman," said Schonherz. "AON would not be where it is today without the guidance of Dr. Divers and his dedication to the company and its success."

For more information about AON and its executive board, visit https://www.aoncology.com/ and https://www.aoncology.com/leadership/.

About American Oncology Network, LLC

The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), an Inc. 5000-recognized company, is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 107 physicians and 89 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 18 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients' experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today. Learn more at AONcology.com.

