TOMI to Attend Three Leading Pharmaceutical Conferences in the First Quarter of 2023

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® ("TOMI") TOMZ, a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announces that TOMI will present its SteraMist brand of products at three upcoming International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) Conferences in the first quarter of 2023: The ISPE Facilities of the Future Conference, to be held in Bethesda, MD, January 31-Febraury 1, 2023; the ISPE-CaSA Life Sciences Technology Conference in Raleigh, NC, on February 28, 2023; and the ISPE Aseptic Conference in Bethesda, MD, March 6 and 7, 2023.

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering is a long-established society that leads in the advancement of scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement throughout the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The organization has led and facilitated the development of next generation process technologies and innovative technical solutions.



ISPE conferences are a hub for leaders in engineering and manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry and provide TOMI the opportunity to showcase SteraMist technology to thousands of biotech professionals and share its latest innovations to the pharmaceutical engineering space. Starting off the year by attending multiple ISPE events brings SteraMist to the attention of many innovative companies that are pioneering new pharmaceutical products and equipment. Historically, the life science and pharmaceutical market is one of TOMI's most successful markets and the Company is committed to raising its profile in this vertical is to further fortify SteraMist's position in this market.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. TOMZ is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.



