Cell-based Assays Market Size worth $22.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Cell-based Assays Market by Product & Service (Reagents, Microplate, Cell Lines, Assay Kits, Instrument & Software, Services), Application (Drug Discovery, Research), End User (CROs, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2025", The cell-based assays market is projected to reach USD 22.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cell-based Assays Market"

235 - Tables

35 - Figures

239 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=119917269

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 22.0 billion by 2025 CAGR 8.1% Historical Data 2018–2025 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2025 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product and Service, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled/Vendors The major market players include as Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Lonza (Switzerland), BioAgilytix Labs (US), Reaction Biology Corporation (US), AAT Bioquest (US) among others. Key Market Opportunities Emerging markets Key Market Drivers Growing preference for cell-based assays in drug discovery

The growing preference for cell-based assays in drug discovery, increasing funding for cell-based research, and growth in the number of drug discovery activities are the key factors supporting the growth of the market. However, the growth of the market is likely to be restrained by factors such as the high cost of instruments, restrictions on reagent use, and the lack of infrastructure for cell-based research in emerging economies.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=119917269

Cell-based assays market is categorized into major three categories consumables, instruments & software, and services. Consumables dominated the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the extensive use and repeated purchase of consumables by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and the rising number of preliminary studies for the development of therapeutics. Services are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies outsourcing R&D activities and the cost-effectiveness of outsourcing drug discovery activities.

On the basis of application, the cell-based assays market is categorized into drug discovery, basic research, and other applications such as quality control, phytochemical screening, and antibacterial screening. The drug discovery application segment dominated the market in 2019. This segment is also projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing R&D investments, technological innovations in supportive processes, the introduction of new drugs, and the growing number of CROs providing drug discovery service.

Based on end users, the cell-based assays market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, academic & research institutes, and contract research organizations. The contract research organizations (CROs) segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for drug discovery outsourcing by pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies and the cost-effectiveness of the services.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=119917269

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to government initiatives to increase funding in biopharmaceuticals, growing R&D spending, and partnerships for life science research, among other factors.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the cell-based assays market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.) (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US), Cell Signaling Technologies (US), Cisbio (US), Cell Biolabs, Inc. (US), and Promega Corporation (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Immunoassay Market

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market

Multiplex Assays Market

Cell Expansion Market

Protein Characterization and Identification Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com