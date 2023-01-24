California Water Service Customers Saved 16.5 Percent Water in December, Eighth Straight Month of Savings

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service (Cal Water) customers surpassed the state's conservation target of 15% in December 2022, saving 16.5% company-wide over December 2020. This is the eighth month in a row Cal Water customers reduced their water use, with 11 districts saving more than 15%.



The 11 Cal Water districts that surpassed 15% in water-use reductions are:

Bakersfield, saving 21.6%

Bear Gulch, saving 29.9%

Kern River Valley, saving 25.3%

King City, saving 17.1%

Livermore, saving 25.4%

Los Altos, saving 37.3%

Marysville, saving 17.2%

Mid-Peninsula, saving 15.4%

Oroville, saving 21.9%

Palos Verdes, saving 32.9%

Selma, saving 21.9%

Westlake, saving 46.0%

Willows, saving 15.5%



Previously, Cal Water customers throughout the state reduced their water use in May 2022 by 6.5%, in June by 11.6%, in July by 12.4%, in August by 12.3%, in September by 10.6%, in October by 12.1%, and in November by 13.6%. Conservation savings for all Cal Water districts are available at drought.calwater.com/reductions.

Even as the state has seen a wet start to the winter season, Cal Water encourages customers to remain vigilant in their conservation efforts. Last year, the state saw a promising snowpack in December melt away by April.

"I would like to thank our customers for their continuing conservation efforts, which were above and beyond the 15 percent state goal in December," said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. "While we have seen a strong start to this winter, increasingly warm temperatures and a less reliable snowpack make conservation a necessary way of life in California. We urge our customers to stay mindful of their water use and continue to save water every day."

Residents and businesses can take advantage of rebates for water-efficient clothes washers, toilets, and other devices to help with continual water savings. Programs are also available for changing landscaping from a thirsty lawn to drought-resistant garden and getting a smart landscape tune-up, which offer long-term benefits. Customers can get more information about conservation rebates and programs, drought resources, and water restrictions at drought.calwater.com.

About California Water Service

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to about 2 million people statewide through 494,500 service connections. What sets Cal Water apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers and communities. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, the utility's employees lead the way in protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. Integral to Cal Water's strategy is investing responsibly in infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The utility has been named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies" by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwater.com.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434