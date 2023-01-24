Hanzo Launches Command Center, A Slack Application Designed For Legal Productivity

New York, NY, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology pioneer Hanzo, a provider of enterprise solutions for legal, governance, and compliance teams is proud to introduce Hanzo Command Center. Designed to work seamlessly with Hanzo Illuminate, Hanzo Command Center is a Slack ediscovery application that allows users to create matters securely, initiate legal holds, add custodians, and trigger collections in either Slack or Google Workspace directly from within Slack.

Today, users perform many daily tasks within collaboration platforms such as Slack. Research has also shown that "context switching" between platforms and applications takes a toll on productivity and stress levels. Slack, in conjunction with GlobalWebIndex, "reported in their 2019 Slack State of Work" report that 64% of aligned workers report spending 30+ minutes daily switching apps resulting in 130+ lost hours a year just switching between applications.

"Understanding Slack's Digital HQ philosophy that encourages more work to be contained and performed within Slack to facilitate greater productivity was at the forefront of our thinking when designing Command Center," said Dave Ruel, Head of Product, Hanzo. "It was important for us to empower enterprise legal teams to improve their workflows by enabling them to manage ediscovery processes in Slack where they were already working."

Hanzo's Command Center eliminates productivity-killing context-switching and enables enterprise legal teams to perform eDiscovery duties up to 50% faster* than using Hanzo Illuminate alone. The Slack-based application also provides a guided workflow from matter creation to collection, making the entire process easier to navigate and perform.

*Hanzo internal benchmark tests have shown that matter creation and custodian assignments are up to 50% faster using Command Center than Illuminate alone.

Command Center comes as a feature application for Hanzo Illuminate customers who also have a Slack enterprise grid license and/or Google Business Plus or Enterprise license. Existing Hanzo Illuminate customers will gain access to this application at no additional cost. Following is a list of functions included in the Hanzo Command Center application.

Matter Creation - Create a matter within Hanzo Illuminate with a name, description, data sources, and optional start/end dates

Add Custodian - Add custodian(s) to existing Hanzo Illuminate matters at any point in the ediscovery process.

Collect Matter - Trigger a matter collection with optional start/end dates for Slack/Gmail/GDrive data sources.

Matter List - Generate a Matter List in Command Center's "Messages" area.

Custodian List - Generate a list of custodians for a selected matter within the Command Center's "Messages" area.

Channel List - Generate a list of channels for a selected matter within the Command Center's "Messages" area.

Close Matter - Close a matter in Hanzo Illuminate. This terminates matter syncing into Slack and releases custodians from hold in Slack and/or Google Vault.

Shortcut Actions - All features above are available via shortcuts in the Command Center Messages area.

Messages Area - Actions performed in Command Center are logged in the Messages area. Users can search the message area for custodians, actions, matter names, etc.

About Hanzo

Hanzo helps global enterprises manage and reduce legal risk wherever work gets done. Our vision is to provide enterprises with a single source of truth for their complex communications data. Hanzo solutions capture investigations, litigation, and compliance data from wherever employees collaborate — efficiently tackling the massive volume and unique complexities that emerging data sources present. Hanzo's software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security and serving large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.

