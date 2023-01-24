Canon U.S.A., Inc. Announces New Executive Appointments

Melville, NY, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce executive appointments and promotions that took effect January 1. These new appointments reinforce Canon's commitment to elevating its employees and placing them in positions to succeed.

Hiroto Kato was promoted to vice president, Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. Kato first joined Canon Inc. in 1997 working with the camera group. After working for Canon U.S.A. from 2009-13, he returned to Canon Inc. and rose through the ranks to senior director before transferring back to Canon U.S.A. in July 2022.

Additionally, Shuji "Steve" Suda has transferred from Canon Inc. to serve as vice president and general manager, Hybrid-workplace Solutions Group. Suda has worked for Canon since 1998 and has also worked extensively for Canon U.S.A., first from 2005-07 and also from 2011-18 in the inkjet printer group. He took over for Isao "Sammy" Kobayashi, who was named president and CEO of Canon Canada.



