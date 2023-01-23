TELUS appoints first Chief Product Officer and creates TELUS Consumer Solutions to deliver greater integration and more personalized technology solutions to Canadians

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced the formation of TELUS Consumer Solutions, to elevate TELUS' legacy of industry-leading customer service and meet shifting customer demands for a full range of innovative and integrated products. TELUS Consumer Solutions brings together Mobility Solutions and Home Solutions & Customer Excellence into one unified consumer team, led by Zainul Mawji as Executive Vice-president and President, TELUS Consumer Solutions. TELUS also announced the appointment of Jim Senko to the newly created role of Chief Product Officer. As Executive Vice-president and Chief Product Officer, TELUS Consumer Solutions, Jim will establish an integrated development function and lead product innovation, enabling TELUS to seamlessly deliver best-in-class solutions for its customers.



"At TELUS, we consistently seek opportunities to advance our organization and our product offerings strategically in order to exceed the ever-evolving expectations of the market and Canadians. The changes announced today represent the next chapter of TELUS' exciting growth journey, propelling our efforts to optimize our market performance and capitalize on synergies across our company to fuel our long-term success," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. "We are very pleased to establish these new roles for Zainul and Jim, both of whom are exceptionally talented leaders with proven track records of success. Together, they will drive the integration of our wireless, wireline and security solutions organizations through our differentiated service offerings and world-leading execution, enabling positive outcomes for our customers and communities, our investors and our team members in Canada's dynamic marketplace."

Jim Senko was chosen to establish the role of Chief Product Officer, TELUS Consumer Solutions due to his proven track record in delivering innovative programmes and exceptional outcomes for TELUS' wireless customers. While Jim has made the personal decision to retire from TELUS at the end of 2023, he and Zainul will spend the year laying the groundwork for the team's ongoing success with a clear strategy and succession plan. "For more than two decades, Jim's unwavering dedication to TELUS and our team, alongside his incredible knowledge of our business, have set a remarkably high standard of excellence for team members across our company," continued Entwistle. "I am sincerely grateful to Jim for allowing us to benefit from his tremendous expertise and knowledge for the remainder of 2023, as he establishes the long-term vision and strategy for our Chief Product Officer role."

In her new role as Executive Vice-president and President of TELUS Consumer Solutions, Zainul Mawji will oversee the end-to-end design and delivery of TELUS products and services, and ultimately, offer customers the integrated experience they are looking for. Under her guidance, this newly expanded business unit will help to drive enhanced collaboration and execution as a unified consumer team. As a member of the TELUS team for 22 years, Zainul is a proven and highly regarded leader having held increasingly senior positions across technology development, marketing, and customer service, overseeing more than 11,000 team members. Her unparalleled experience and expertise in scaling new technology is foundational to how she champions her team to drive innovative experiences and solutions focused on improving the lives of Canadians.

About TELUS

TELUS TTU is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS' global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 30 countries around the world, TELUS International TIXT is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and eCommerce and fintech.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare company, which provides employee and family preventative healthcare and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS' strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventative and mental health outcomes covering over 60 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million, in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.