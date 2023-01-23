FTI Consulting Expands Capabilities in Saudi Arabia with Two Senior Hires

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN today announced the appointments of Majdi Al-Madani as a Senior Managing Director in the firm's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment and Raed Masri as a Managing Director in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



Mr. Al-Madani has more than 20 years of experience advising on forensic reviews and fraud investigations in a range of sectors, including banking, financial services, real estate, life sciences, maritime, agriculture and construction. He assists corporates and banks on fraud-related matters, antibribery and corruption policy and procedures, and regulatory and compliance matters. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Al-Madani was a partner at a global management consulting firm. He previously held leadership roles at two Big Four firms in Saudi Arabia and worked in compliance, audit and management roles at major banks in the region.

Mr. Al Madani will be joined by Sara Gassam, an investigations expert who has been appointed as a Director. Ms. Gassam has nine years of experience in investigations and forensic reviews from previous roles with a Big Four firm and an international construction disputes consultancy. She has worked with banks, government entities, multinational companies and family-owned businesses in a variety of sectors, including aviation, construction, pharmaceuticals and entertainment.

"Majdi brings valuable experience in the complex issues that our clients face in Saudi Arabia, and we are delighted to have him on board to support our growth ambitions in the region," said Rory O'Brien, EMEA Head of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. "We continue to expand our offering in international markets that are critical to our clients. The arrival of skilled experts such as Majdi and Sara is consistent with that strategy."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Al-Madani said, "FTI Consulting has a long-established presence in the Middle East, and I am excited to contribute to the firm's ongoing success as it pursues a new phase of growth in Saudi Arabia. Businesses face increasing regulatory and compliance pressure in their efforts to combat fraud and corruption, and I will work alongside my new colleagues to help clients address these complex challenges."

Mr. Masri is a seasoned transactions advisory expert who brings more than 14 years of experience in buy-side and sell-side financial due diligence, valuations, financial feasibility reviews, business planning and IPO-related work. Mr. Masri's experience spans various countries across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Egypt. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, he was a Director at a Big Four firm.

"Raed's arrival is another important milestone in the development of our presence in Saudi Arabia," said Vikas Papriwal, Head of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in the Middle East at FTI Consulting. "He brings a deep understanding of the key sectors in which our clients operate, including construction, healthcare, financial services, retail, energy and logistics, and strengthens the transaction services that we provide clients across the region."

FTI Consulting's offerings in Saudi Arabia are supported by the firm's wider Middle East capabilities, which include teams of experts in construction solutions, data privacy, forensic and digital investigations, strategy consulting and strategic communications.

These hires follow a series of senior-level appointments at FTI Consulting in the Middle East. During 2022, the firm strengthened its Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment with the addition of financial crime experts Abi-gail Marshman, who joined the Abu Dhabi office as Middle East and North Africa Head of the Financial Crime practice; Dan McWilliams and Zarik Nawaz, who joined as Managing Directors in Dubai; and emerging technologies expert Jorge Carrasco, who was appointed as a Managing Director in Dubai. In addition, the arrival of Nilesh Ashar as a Senior Managing Director and Sameep Uchil as a Managing Director earlier this month spearheaded the formation of the firm's dedicated Tax practice in the United Arab Emirates.

