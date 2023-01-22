SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CNCE, VLTA, GMGI

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE's sale to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Per the terms of the agreement, Sun Pharma would acquire Concert for an upfront payment of $8.00 per share in cash, plus a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling Concert shareholders to receive up to an additional $3.50 per share in cash, payable upon deuruxolitinib achieving certain net sales milestones within specified periods. If you are a Concert shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Volta Inc. VLTA's sale to Shell USA Inc. for $0.86 per share in cash. If you are a Volta shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. GMGI's merger with MeridianBet Group. If you are a Golden Matrix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

