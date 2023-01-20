Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU, GSX) Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Urges Shareholders with Significant Losses in Gaotu Techedu Inc. to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Class: Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU American depository shares ("ADSs") between March 5, 2021 and July 23, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Gaotu purports to be a technology-driven education company, providing online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China.

What is this Case About: Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Failed to Disclose the Impact of China's Ban on For-Profit Tutoring on Its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose among other things that: (1) China was barring tutoring for profit in core school subjects and the policy change would restrict foreign investment in a sector that had become essential to success in Chinese school exams; and (2) the impact such regulations would have on Gaotu's operations and profitability and the value of Company securities.

On July 23, 2021, Reuters reported that China is barring tutoring for profit in core school subjects, which triggered a heavy sell-off in shares of tutoring firms. Further, "[a]ll institutions offering tutoring on the school curriculum will be registered as non-profit organisations, and no new licences [sic] will be granted." On this news, the price of Gaotu's ADSs fell 63.3% to close at $3.52 per ADS on July 23, 2021, damaging investors.

Then, on November 6, 2021, the Financial Times published an article entitled "How China's tech bosses cashed out at the right time-Sales of US-listed shares came ahead of significant moves in price." The article detailed the unreported trade of a shell company holding shares of executives at Gaotu. The sale occurred in March 2021, ahead of the ban on for-profit tutoring, when the shares were worth as much as $119m, compared to their $4m value at the time of reporting.

