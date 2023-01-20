ISHLT2023 Meeting Final Program Announced

Chicago, USA, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Final Program for the 43rd International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) Annual Meeting & Scientific Sessions is now available. Attendees will meet in-person in Denver, CO USA on 19-22 April, 2023. The program features presentations spanning a breadth of clinical practice and research concerning heart and lung transplantation, advanced heart and lung disease, mechanical circulatory support, and pulmonary vascular disease.

This year's program features more than 250 speakers in three general sessions and 47 symposia sessions, highlighting the interdisciplinary nature of ISHLT and encouraging collaboration across professions and specialties. More than 1,300 accepted abstracts will be featured across all the sessions and are embargoed until 1 March.

"On behalf of the Program Planning Committee, I'm happy to welcome the ISHLT community to Denver in April 2023," says Howard Eisen, MD, ISHLT 2023 Scientific Program Chair. "Attendees can meet friends and colleagues from around the world while seeing the latest advances in managing advanced thoracic disease and in thoracic transplantation. This year, the Program Planning Committee reviewed 168 symposium proposals and more than 1,550 submitted abstracts. The Final Program now available on ISHLT.org features a variety of new innovative symposia formats, including pecha kucha and debate-style sessions."

"Three General Sessions will focus on issues of major importance to the advanced thoracic disease and thoracic transplantation community," Eisen says, "and all of this will conclude with a novel President's Debate, which is not to be missed. I'd like to express my sincere admiration and gratitude to the entire Annual Meeting Program Planning Committee for their time and effort to create this engaging and diverse Scientific Program."

Registration is open now at ishlt.org/ishlt2023.

