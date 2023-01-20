The GTV of KSA Fintech Market is expected to reach USD ~100 bn by 2027F owing to major government initiatives and technology adoption: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KSA Fintech Market is in the growing stage, being driven by Government Initiatives and availability of modern technologies. Fintech Market in KSA has various players. Total number of Fintechs in KSA is 147.

The demographics outlook of KSA is changing with young generation being more tech-savvy and embracing innovation in the services.

A strong indicator of growth in this market is rise of new industry verticals like digital banking, crowdlending, infrastructure rise in digital payments and innovations in the capital market of KSA.

The surging growth is because of many government initiatives and regulations like Digital Banking, Open Banking etc.

Current Market Positioning: The industry is moving towards digital advancement and technologies such as AI and ML to improve capabilities. Other government regulations and initiatives are being introduced in the region to support the development of Fintech industry like Digital Banks, Open Banking.

Rising Investment Activity: The investment activity in the Fintech Industry is also increasing every year with many Fintech players forging partnerships with international Fintech players, Investors and other companies in order to expand into nearby markets, add to the existing product lines and achieve innovation to capture more market.

Increasing Convergence in The Fintech Industry: KSA Fintech Market is experiencing convergence of sector, increase in SME lending via Online Platforms and development of new Technologies. The competition to Fintech firms is increasing due to many non-financial sector firms like Telecom, Media etc. incorporating financial solutions on their platforms. This shows the increasing convergence in the Fintech Industry.

The Dominance of Payments and Currency Exchange: Payments and Currency Exchange will continue to dominate the market share of 23% in the KSA Fintech Market with a GTV of more than USD 20 Bn in 2027. Lending and Finance will have a share of 21% in the KSA Fintech Market with a GTV of USD 21.25 Bn in 2027. Lending and Finance experienced a rise in share from 19% in 2022 owing to increasing popularity of crowdlending among SME's and rising requirements of finance by individuals.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication- " KSA Fintech Market Outlook to 2027- Driven by the government regulations and initiatives and the growing adoption of technology among the residents " by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the fintech market in KSA. Rising Investment Activity and Increasing Convergence in The Fintech Industry are expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. KSA Fintech Market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR over the forecasted period 2022P-2027F.

Key Segments Covered:-

Segmentation by service vertical

Payments and Currency Exchange

Lending and Finance

Business tools

Personal financing

Private fundraising

Capital market

Infrastructure

Segmentation by Region

Riyadh

Khobar

Dammam

Jeddah

Segmentation by Investment Stage

Series A

Series B and above

Early (Pre-seed, Seed)

Undisclosed

Segmentation by Company Stage

Testing License

Active

Idea stage

Pre-commercial

Key Target Audience:-

Banks and Financial Institutions

Cash Reconciliation Companies

Payment Aggregators

Payment Network Companies

Payment Interface Companies

M-Wallet Companies

Young First-Generation Entrepreneurs

Payment Gateway Companies

PoS Terminal Companies

M-PoS Terminal Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2022P

2017-2022P Base Year: 2022P

2022P Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F

Companies Covered:-

Payments and Currency Exchange:-

stc pay

Tweeq

CLICK PAY

geidea

NearPay

neo leap

Surepay

PayTabs

FOODICS

noon payments

CASHIN

HYPER PAY

Lending and finances-

Tamara

tabby

tamam

FORUS

Lendo

Private Fundraising-

FALCOM TOJÁ

Buthoor

OSOOL & BAKHEET FUND

Manafa

Business Tools & Information Provision­-

Foodics

Flexxpay

Penny

wosul

Payment System Operators –

Visa

Apple pay

American Express

Google pay

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Executive Summary

Global Fintech Market Overview

MENA Fintech Market Overview

Overview of KSA Fintech Industry (Number of Fintechs and Fintech Ecosystem Enterprise Value, 2022)

Market Size of KSA Fintech Market on the basis of GTV and Volume of Transactions, 2022

Market Size of different Service Verticals of KSA Fintech Market on the basis of Volume of Transactions, 2022

Market Segmentation (by service vertical, by region, by Company Stage and Investment Stage)

Industry analysis

SWOT Analysis of KSA Fintech Market

Growth Drivers of KSA Fintech Market

Trends and Developments in KSA Fintech Market

Value Chain Analysis

Market Segmentations; Competition; Future Market Size, 2027)

Competition Landscape

Future Trends and the Way Forward

Analyst Recommendations

Case study

Covid impact

Research methodology

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

