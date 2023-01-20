Global Light Control Switches Market Size Hits USD 10.2 Billion by 2025 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Light Control Switches Market by Product Type (Switches, Dimmers), Communication Technology (Wired, Wireless), End-use Application, Switch Solutions (Standalone, Integrated), Light Source, Geography - Global Forecast", The major factors driving the growth of the light control switches market include the advent of integrated lighting control systems, ongoing and upcoming smart city projects in developing economies, increasing adoption and reduction in prices of LEDs, and growing awareness about energy savings among consumers and governments worldwide.

Germany is expected to dominate the European light control switches market during the forecast period. It held the largest share in 2020, mainly due to its robust economy, high standard of living of its citizens, and its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint. The adoption of Industry 4.0 is expected to further boost the market for light control switches and dimmers for indoor end-use application in the country. Germany is Europe's economic powerhouse and plays a crucial role in the European market for light control switches and dimmers. The German population prefers well-equipped smart homes. Moreover, in the next 4–5 years, the number of new households is expected to rise, which would offer opportunities for new and innovative lighting solutions.

Light Control Switches Market Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market size value in 2020 USD 6.6 Billion Market size value in 2025 USD 10.2 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.9% Market Size Available for years 2017-2025 Base year considered 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2025 Forecast units (for market in terms of value) USD million, USD billion Segments conver Products Type,

End-use Application,

Communication Technology,

Switch Solutions,

Light Source,

Geography Regions cover North America,

Europe,

APAC

Row Companies Covered Signify (Philips Lighting) (Netherlands),

Legrand S.A (France),

Eaton Corporation (Ireland),

General Electric Company (US),

OSRAM Licht (Germany),

Acuity Brands, Inc. (US), Key Market Driver Smart City Projects In Developing Economies Largest Growing Region Asia Pacific Largest Market Share Segment Light Control Switches Highest CAGR Segment Commercial Application

Light Control Switches Market Segmentation

Market, by Product Type

Switches

Manual On/Off Switches

Toggle switches

Rocker switches

Illuminated switches

Electronic Switches

Wireless switches

Sensor-based switches

Others

Dimmers

Wired Dimmers

Wireless dimmers

By End-use Application

Indoor

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Outdoor

Highways & Roadways Lighting

Architectural Lighting

Lighting for Public Places

By Communication Protocol

Wired

DALI

PLC

Wired Hybrid Protocols

Wireless

ZigBee

Bluetooth/BLE

EnOcean

Wi-Fi

Wireless Hybrid Protocols

By Switch Solution

Standalone switch solution

Integrated switch solution

By Light source

Incandescent

Fluorescent

Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL)

Linear Fluorescent Lamp (LFL)

High-Intensity Discharge

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

"Browse in-depth TOC on " Light Control Switches Market"­­­­­­­­

105 – Tables

55 – Figures

162 – Pages

Signify (Philips Lighting N.V.) (Netherlands) was ranked first in the light control switches market in 2019. It is an industry leader in the lighting market. The company's market experience and brand name allow it to capitalize on the fundamental market dynamics in the lighting industry and deliver innovative solutions that create value and ensure its growth. The company has a huge advantage over its competitors in light control switches market, due to is its extensive product portfolio, with lighting systems compatible with various connecting technologies ranging from DALI, KNX, and BACnet to ZigBee and EnOcean

Legrand S.A. (France) was ranked second in the light control switches market in 2019. Legrand S.A. is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Legrand S.A. is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. The company has a strong product portfolio about the light control switches market. This enables the company to maintain its leading position in this market. Legrand focuses on growth strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches. For instance, in May 2019, the company launched wireless DLM systems, which were designed for easy installation, which in turn save cost and time; and thereby, benefit engineers, electrical contractors, and facility managers needing reliable, code-compliant lighting controls.

