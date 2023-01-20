Disposable Hygiene Products Market Size to Hit $273.44 Billion by 2029 | At 6.7% CAGR

Pune, India, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global disposable hygiene products market size was valued at USD 165.13 billion in 2021 and USD 173.57 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 273.44 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Demand for disposable care items which are made sustainably is expected to propel the market course in a growing direction. The growing aging population uses such products due to incontinence issues which are expected to facilitate market development for disposable hygiene products. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled "Disposable Hygiene Products Market, 2022-2029."

Closure of Baby Care Shops During Pandemic Affected Market Growth

The trend for stockpiling personal care goods at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to favor the product demand. In addition, there is increasing demand for such products in hospitals, hotels & restaurants, and other away-from-home (AFH) for the sanitizing property-based flushable tissues and toilet papers to maintain bathroom spaces hygienic and infection-free. Closure of baby care shops and supermarkets due to lockdown restrictions hampered the market growth.

Disposable Hygiene Products Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 6.7% 2029 Value Projection USD 273.44 Billion Base Year 2021 Disposable Hygiene Products Market Size in 2021 USD 165.13 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 154 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region Disposable Hygiene Products Market Growth Drivers Growing Aging Population to Augment Disposable Incontinence Products Demand Introduction of Innovative Disposable Hygiene Products by the Market Players to Support Market

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the disposable hygiene products market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

Unicharm Corporation (Japan)

Essity AB (Sweden)

Hengan International Group Company Limited (China)

Ontex BV (Belgium)

DPL (Israel)

Fujian Time and Tianhe Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)

The Edgewell Personal Care Company (U.S.)

Dispowear Sterite Company (India)

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Levels of Aged Population to Surge Product Demand

The increasing aged populace has propelled the use of disposable hygiene products, pull-up pants, and pads to address their incontinence issues, which are anticipated to drive the disposable hygiene products market growth. The growing aging population and increasing awareness regarding the availability of incontinence products are expected to drive market growth. There is high awareness of personal hygiene-related awareness campaigns by government healthcare agencies. Growing awareness regarding personal care and cleanliness is expected to push the market course.

However, health issues such as skin rashes, cold, and headaches due to scented disposable products is expected to impede the market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead Market Share Owing to Increasing Demand for Personal Care Products

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the disposable hygiene products market share due to the demand for personal care products such as diapers, wipes, toilet paper, and others from the Chinese and South East Asian population. The region reached a valuation of USD 51.16 billion in 2021 due to growing awareness regarding hygiene and cleanliness and an increase in purchasing power.

North America is set to have noteworthy growth due to demand for personal care products such as wipes, diapers, razors, blades, and others for regular hygiene needs among the U.S. and Canadian population.

Europe is set to have steady growth due to rising demand for flushable tissue paper products such as wipes, toilet papers, sanitary napkins, tampons, diapers, and menstrual management products among various away-from-home consumers such as hospitals, hotels & restaurants and schools.

Segments

Diapers to Dictate Due to Increasing Demand for Soft and Comfortable Diapers

On the basis of product type, the market is divided into wipes, diapers, feminine hygiene products, and others. The diapers segment is anticipated to have the largest market share due to significant demand for soft and comfortable diapers for parental population for their babies. The rising prevalence of incontinence among the aged population and growing awareness regarding the usage of flushable diapers is set to propel market growth.

Supermarket & Hypermarket Segment Dominated the Market due to Convenience in Comparing & Buying Products

Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacy stores, online stores, and others. Consumers can better purchase bulk volumes of branded personal care products, including diapers, wipes, and feminine hygiene products under a single roof from supermarket & hypermarket shops. This aspect primarily results in supermarkets & hypermarkets holding a major market share.

The global market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa based on region.

Competitive Landscape

Offering New Products by the Key Players to Improve Market Standings

Key players in the market have been offering higher absorption property-base, premium diapers and wipes. New product offerings by the key market players are set to expand the customer base. In 2022, Biogaurd, a U.K.-based manufacturer of disinfectant solutions, disposable sanitizing wipes, cleansers, and gels expanded the retail distribution network of its products portfolio in the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman to support its business in the Middle East region.

Key Industry Development

September 2022- Attindas Hygiene Partners Group, a U.S.-based hygiene products maker, launched innovative material-based disposable incontinence underwear products in the North America market. The product is furnished with a Maxi Comfort ultrasonic bonding technology-based elastic material and leak-free protection features.

