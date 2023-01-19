Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Generac Holdings, Inc. (GNRC) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before January 30, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on behalf of those who acquired Generac Holdings, Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") GNRC securities between April 29, 2021 through November 1, 2022 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 30, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Generac manufactures automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators.

On August 1, 2022, Pink Energy sued Generac, alleging, among other things, that Generac had provided "defective" components, criticizing Generac's failure to recall the dangerous SnapRS unit, and that Generac did not disclose to Pink Energy that a firmware update, held out as a fix for the SnapRS issues, had known adverse effects and was shutting down entire PWRcell systems. On this news, the price of Generac shares declined by $3.31 per share, or approximately 1.23%, from $268.30 per share to close at $264.99 on August 1, 2022.

On October 19, 2022, Generac published preliminary earnings showing dismal financial results for the third quarter of 2022 and announced a $55 million pre-tax charge relating to its clean energy product warranties and expenses, citing a distributor that had filed for bankruptcy. On this news, the price of Generac shares declined by $37.44 per share, or approximately 25.34%, from $147.74 per share to close at $110.30 on October 19, 2022.

On November 2, 2022, Generac released third quarter earnings and lowered guidance on sales by its solar energy business for the remainder of the year by approximately 40%. On this news, the price of Generac shares declined by $8.99 per share, or approximately 7.84%, from $114.70 per share to close at $105.71 on November 2, 2022.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) the full scope of the economic harm flowing from the defective SnapRS units in product liability sections of their SEC filings; (ii) that they failed to take increased warranty liability charges once Defendants knew of the SnapRS defect; and (iii) that they misrepresented or concealed the Company's warranty liability, and falsely assured investors that the Company's financial statements were prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

