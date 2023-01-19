ñol

çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Declares Distribution

by Globe Newswire
January 19, 2023 5:35 PM | 1 min read

BALTIMORE, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. ADX today declared a distribution of $0.05 per share, payable March 1, 2023, to shareholders of record February 10, 2023, consisting of $0.02 net investment income and $0.02 long-term capital gain, both realized in 2022, and $0.01 net investment income realized in 2023.

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. ADX and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. PEO. The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: www.adamsfunds.com.


For further information please contact:
adamsfunds.com/about/contact
800.638.2479

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsDividendsPress Releases

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved