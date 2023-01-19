LXP Industrial Trust Announces Final 2022 Dividend Allocation

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust ("LXP") LXP, a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced its final 2022 dividend income allocations for both its common and preferred shares as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. Additionally, the return of capital on the common shares (Nondividend Distributions in the table below) was reported on Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 pursuant to U.S. tax basis reporting as required under Internal Revenue Code 6045B. A copy of the Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 can be found in the investor's section on LXP's website at https://ir.lxp.com/stock-info/tax-documents/form-8937/default.aspx.
|Common Shares
|Record
Date
|Payable
Date
|Total
Distributions
Per Share
|Total Ordinary
Dividends
|Qualified
Dividends(1)
|Total Capital
Gain
Distributions
|Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain
|Nondividend
Distributions(2)
|Section
199A
Dividends(1)
|12/31/2021
|01/18/2022
|$0.1200
|$0.097517
|$0.000000
|$0.00
|$0
|$0.022483
|$0.097517
|03/31/2022
|04/18/2022
|$0.1200
|$0.097517
|$0.000000
|$0.00
|$0
|$0.022483
|$0.097517
|06/30/2022
|07/15/2022
|$0.1200
|$0.097517
|$0.000000
|$0.00
|$0
|$0.022483
|$0.097517
|09/30/2022
|10/17/2022
|$0.1200
|$0.097517
|$0.000000
|$0.00
|$0
|$0.022483
|$0.097517
|Form 1099 - Div Box
|1a
|1b
|2a
|2b
|3
|5
|Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock
|Record
Date
|Payable
Date
|Total
Distributions
Per Share
|Total Ordinary
Dividends
|Qualified
Dividends (1)
|Total Capital
Gain
Distributions
|Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain
|Nondividend
Distributions (2)
|Section
199A
Dividends(1)
|01/31/2022
|02/15/2022
|$0.812500
|$0.812500
|$0.000000
|$0.00
|$0
|$0
|$0.812500
|04/29/2022
|05/16/2022
|$0.812500
|$0.812500
|$0.000000
|$0.00
|$0
|$0
|$0.812500
|07/29/2022
|08/15/2022
|$0.812500
|$0.812500
|$0.000000
|$0.00
|$0
|$0
|$0.812500
|10/31/2022
|11/15/2022
|$0.812500
|$0.812500
|$0.000000
|$0.00
|$0
|$0
|$0.812500
|Form 1099 - Div Box
|1a
|1b
|2a
|2b
|3
|5
|(1)
|Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) and Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.
|(2)
|Return of Capital.
ABOUT LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST
LXP Industrial Trust LXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its portfolio through acquisitions, development projects, and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. For more information or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.
Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for LXP Industrial Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
LXP Industrial Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com
