DISPOSABLE VAPE COMPANIES CONTINUE USING SOCIAL MEDIA YOUTH-MARKETING TACTICS

Tampa, FLA, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youth-targeted social media marketing is rearing its ugly head once again. Illegal Chinese disposable vape brands like ELF and Puff Bar can be spotted all over popular social platforms like TikTok, spewing content specifically made to appeal to young consumers. Despite FDA regulations and platform policies prohibiting the marketing of tobacco or drugs to minors, youth-targeted vaping content is quite accessible and easy to find on platforms like TikTok and Instagram; with some of the category's most popular clips boasting methods on how to conceal vape products, how to use certain devices, and even content focused on where to find fruit and dessert flavored products.

JUUL continues to pay the price for its disturbing and controversial youth-marketing tactics. After being investigated for over 2 years, JUUL was subsequently ordered to pay a $438.5 million settlement for the intentional marketing of their products to underage consumers. If our government is choosing to make an example out of JUUL for leading the charge with youth-marketing schemes and being one of the world's top contributors to the youth vaping epidemic, where is the enforcement against the market's current offenders? Not only are disposable e-cigarette brands finding devious and surreptitious ways to market to young consumers on social media, but they are also selling illegal products with no Premarket Tobacco Application (PMTA) on file with the FDA.

With most of the world's teenage population spending so much time on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, it is imperative that we protect this group from exposure to youth-appealing content coming from illegal disposable vape brands. Illegal Chinese disposables should be stopped at US customs and eradicated from our market. These dangerous and problematic products should be completely inaccessible by now, not only from children but from all Americans. If you witness illegal disposable vape products being marketed online or in a store near you, demand action and report the potential tobacco violation to the FDA. The solution starts with us.

On behalf of the American people, Pure Labs implores the FDA and the DOJ to enforce the removal of illegal disposable vape products from the US Market by working with US Customs to physically inhibit these products from entering our country. Put an end to the disposable-fueled youth vaping crisis once and for all.

