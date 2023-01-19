The Hospitality Show Opens Registration

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex announced today that registration is now open for The Hospitality Show (THE SHOW), a bold new hospitality operations and technology event to be held June 27-29 at The Venetian Las Vegas.

Early bird rates are available until March 10th via the website, and as an incentive to "bring the team," every group booking of five passes comes with an additional sixth complimentary pass. AHLA members receive an additional $50 off Expo Passes and $100 off All Access Passes.

Accor, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Choice Hotels, Extended Stay America, G6 Hospitality, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Red Roof, Sonesta International Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Ecolab, and Guest Worldwide have already signed on to sponsor the event, with DIRECTV sponsoring the opening reception at Tao Beach June 27. Additionally, THE SHOW has received endorsements and pledges to attend from a number of top hospitality leaders.

"DIRECTV HOSPITALITY is excited to support American Hotel & Lodging Association and Questex on this opportunity to transform the hotel trade show experience," said DIRECTV HOSPITALITY Associate Vice President Kim Twiggs. "Guest expectations - as well as owner/operator expectations - continue to evolve as we recover from the pandemic, and The Hospitality Show offers a great opportunity for the best and brightest companies in the industry to come together in a new, exciting format to define the future of hospitality."

No other event convenes the entire hospitality ecosystem with the shared goal of operating hotels more efficiently and profitably like THE SHOW. It will bring together senior executives of hotel brands, owners and management companies, including CEOs, CCOs, CIOs, CTOs, CPOs, marketing heads, and their teams for the perfect mix of discovery, networking, education and curated buying experiences.

"The Hospitality Show is a new event at the right time for the industry," said Questex Hospitality, Travel & Wellness Group President Alexi Khajavi. "Given the challenging macro environment we find ourselves in, investments need to yield immediate returns. We are pleased to bring together cross-disciplinary teams to gain actionable insights with the right tools, solutions, and partners to drive immediate profitability across all facets of their business."

The three-day event will offer education through thought-provoking insights from expert speakers from a mainstage as well as solutions-driven stages set throughout the exhibition hall. In addition to concurrent think-tank style sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to discover leading products and services from over 300 vendors.

From an immersive lobby walk-through all the way to a sample guest room with technology demos, attendees will experience first-hand the latest solutions that will streamline the guest experience, address labor issues, enhance their sustainability efforts, and ultimately drive profitability back to the hotel owner.

With over 12 hours of exclusive networking opportunities, including two evening receptions open to all attendees, The Hospitality Show is the ideal setting to connect with new partners and align with core functional teams.

"COVID-19 sparked a technological revolution throughout the hotel industry, and The Hospitality Show is the only event that will bring together both the tech pros driving innovation and the operational leaders weaving it into every aspect of hotel operations," said Apple Hospitality REIT CEO Justin Knight. "THE SHOW is this year's can't-miss hospitality event, and the Apple Hospitality REIT team is looking forward to being there."

"With its unique focus on bringing together the most influential and respected leaders in both hospitality operations and technology, THE SHOW is shaping up to be the most important hotel event of 2023," said AHLA President & CEO Chip Rogers. "We invite you and your team to join us in Las Vegas this June as we take the hospitality event experience to the next level and reach new heights in networking, collaboration and learning."

Registration information is here. Important program updates will be shared in the coming weeks. For event updates, sign up here and follow the event on LinkedIn and Twitter.

