Greystone Elevates Rich Martinez to Head of Agency Lending Production

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced Rich Martinez has been promoted to Head of Production, Agency Lending, after joining the firm in 2022 as Executive Managing Director, Multifamily Sales & Production. In this new role, effective immediately, Mr. Martinez will lead all Agency loan origination efforts, particularly market-rate multifamily for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, for which Greystone is a top lender.



In his continued role as part of Greystone's lending leadership team, Mr. Martinez will also focus on expanding Greystone's institutional borrower network, recruiting and expansion geographically, and enhancing and optimizing the firm's joint venture relationship with Cushman & Wakefield, which provides a comprehensive suite of advisory services to property investors nationwide.

Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Martinez served as Senior Vice President of Production & Sales at Freddie Mac, where he worked for over 34 years in various roles. While there, he worked across a variety of asset classes and geographies and gained a holistic view of the national multifamily landscape.

"Rich has made a significant impact on Greystone's lending business already, and I am so thrilled that he will be taking on a larger role in expanding and growing our platform and reach in the multifamily sector," said Chip Hudson, head of Greystone's Agency lending platform. "Rich's experience, leadership, and deep industry knowledge make him uniquely qualified to lead our production efforts going forward."

"I am energized to continue driving growth at Greystone, particularly at a time when we are committed to making new opportunities in a challenging market," added Mr. Martinez. "The team is highly motivated to help clients throughout the changing economic landscape, and we have the solutions to meet their needs."

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

