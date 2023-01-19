BrewBilt Brewing Set to Pour Its Craft Beer at Sacramento's Capitol Beer Fest and More Events

GRASS VALLEY, CA, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") BRBL announces that the Company continues to expand sales territories and participate in a variety of craft beer events due to market demand.

CEO Jef Lewis stated, "We make great craft beers, thanks to our core brew team of experts. The customer demand is increasing exponentially, and our production is ramping upwards for all our brands. In the coming months, we're thrilled to participate in some fantastic events that will allow even more people to try our beer."

The Company's event schedule for the next three months includes the following:

January 19th, 2023 - The Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce Mixer in Grass Valley, CA

February 11th, 2023 – Grain to Glass: A Farmer, Maltster and Brewer(s) Walk into a Bar at Admiral

Maltings in Alameda, CA. This event is part of San Francisco Beer Week.

March 4th, 2023 - Capitol Beer Festival in Sacramento, CA

April 29th, 2023 - Boonville Beer Fest in Boonville, CA

Mr. Lewis further stated, "Our taproom design and engineering team are finalizing the layout. We hope to be serving beer by summer in our Nevada City, California location. This will add another revenue stream to our existing operation."

BrewBilt Brewing Company has very good ratings on the popular craft beer rating site Untappd.com.

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own line of premium craft beers. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans who use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

