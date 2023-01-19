SAB Biotherapeutics CEO Eddie Sullivan, PhD, to Present Next Generation Biologics in Immunology at BIO CEO & Investor Conference

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics SABS, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, high-avidity, fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors, announced today that Eddie Sullivan, PhD, co-founder, President and CEO of SAB Biotherapeutics, will present at the 2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday, February 6 at 11:15am ET.



Taking place in New York City from Feb. 6-9, this hybrid conference is one of the largest conferences where industry analysts, institutional investors and senior biotechnology executives have the opportunity to drive biotech innovation and global collaboration through partnering, company presentations and educational sessions on therapeutic advancements, market outlook and policy priorities. Dr. Sullivan's company presentation will include an overview of SAB's novel DiversitAb™ platform, the only one in the world that produces fully-human, broadly neutralizing, polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors, and how they can be used to develop unique modes of action in multiple indications including infectious disease and immunological disorders.

"With new strains of COVID-19 and influenza affecting people around the world, exploring new methods to address and treat these mutating viruses has never been more important," Dr. Sullivan said. "I am eager to share the important work SAB is doing in our groundbreaking polyclonal therapeutic platform and its promising pipeline developments in influenza and Clostridioides difficile infections."

"We have also made significant progress toward developing human polyclonal Abs as a novel modality for treating autoimmune disorders. For decades, autoimmune disorders recognized as complex diseases with many dysregulated pathways were attempted to be treated by addressing only one self-destructive pathway. Our DiversitAb™ platform's multitarget approach to modulate many dysregulated pathways typical for autoimmune disorders opens a new promising chapter in future treatments of autoimmune diseases with high unmet patient needs such as the prevention of Type 1 Diabetes, SLE, scleroderma and many others."

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of powerful and proprietary immunotherapeutic polyclonal human antibodies to treat and prevent infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders. Our development programs include infectious diseases resulting from outbreaks and pandemics, as well as immunological, gastroenterological, and respiratory diseases that have significant mortality and health impacts on immune compromised patients. SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop Transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™. Our versatile DiversitAb™ platform is applicable to a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal immunotherapies without the need for human donors. SAB currently has multiple drug development programs underway and collaborations with the US government and global pharmaceutical companies. For more information on SAB, visit: https://www.SAb.bio/ and follow SAB on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including the development and efficacy of our influenza program, C. diff. program, Type 1 Diabetes program, and other discovery programs, the likelihood that a patent will issue from any patent application, the results, including timing, of the development of SAB-176, SAB-185 and SAB-195 (including any IND filing or proposed clinical trials), financial projections and future financial and operating results (including estimated cost savings and cash runway), the outcome of and potential future government and other third-party collaborations or funded programs (including negotiations with the DoD).

These statements are based on the current expectations of SAB and are not predictions of actual performance, and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, prediction, definitive statement, or an assurance, of fact or probability. These statements are only current predictions or expectations, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, and these risks and uncertainties may cause our or our industry's results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with or submissions to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at https://www.sec.gov/. Except as otherwise required by law, SAB disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

