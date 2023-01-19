Oleochemicals Market to Reach $54.43 Billion by 2029 | At a CAGR of 6.3%

Pune, India, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oleochemicals market size was valued at USD 33.10 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 35.43 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 54.43 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for oleochemicals from the food and chemical industries is expected to increase market growth. Demand for biofuels keeping in mind environmental and health concerns is set to drive market growth. Rising demand from several end-use industries is expected to boost market development and offer lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled "Oleochemicals Market, 2022-2029."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Cargill Inc. (U.S.)

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Malaysia)

BASF SE (Germany)

Oleon N.V. (Belgium)

IOI Group Berhad (Malaysia)

Wilmar International (Singapore)

Kao Chemicals (Japan)

Twin Rivers Technologies (U.S.)

Croda Industrial Chemicals (U.K.)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Emery Oleochemicals (Malaysia)

Godrej Industries (India)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 6.3% 2029 Value Projection USD 54.43 Billion Base Year 2021 Oleochemicals Market Size in 2021 USD 33.10 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 198 Segments Covered By Type, By Application and Regional Oleochemicals Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand from Various End-use Industries to Drive Market Expansion Upgrading of Product Portfolio by Key Market Players to Set Market Progression

Segments

Fatty Acid to Lead Due to Easy Availability of Raw Materials

On the basis of type, the market is divided into fatty acids, fatty alcohols, methyl esters, and glycerin. Fatty acid is anticipated to have the dominant part due to easy availability of raw materials and growing demand for organic personal care products. Fatty acids are an important part as they serve as a raw material to produce several downstream derivatives, including elastomers, toiletry, biocides, softeners, and wax.

Food & Beverages Segment to Lead Due to Wide Adoption of Various Additives and Stabilizers

On the basis of application, the market is divided into food & beverages, chemicals, animal feed, and others. Food & beverages segment is anticipated to have the dominant part due to increasing adoption of bio-based thickeners, stabilizers, and other food additives in the food industry. The chemical segment is expected to be growing at the fastest CAGR due to high demand for sustainable alternatives for petroleum-derived chemicals.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Demand from Various End-use Industries to Drive Market Expansion

Rising demand from various end-user industries is anticipated to drive the oleochemicals market growth. These chemicals are highly employed by various sectors, including personal care, cosmetics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and plastics. They are used in skincare and haircare products.

They are used due to their high demand for hypoallergenic and chemical-free ingredients, which is expected to propel market development. Lower cost and sustainability of raw materials used are set to boost market growth. Increasing demand for biofuels is expected to push market growth.

However, VOC production at the time of pre-treatment of glycerin is expected to hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead Market Share Due to Growing Awareness Regarding Harmful Effects of Fossil Fuels

Asia Pacific is anticipated to head the oleochemicals market share due to growing awareness amongst people regarding the harmful effects of the exploitation of fossil fuels and petrochemical resources. The majority demand in the region is backed by ASEAN countries and China. The region is a major producer and exporter of oleochemical feedstock and its derivatives.

North America is expected to have considerable growth due to stringent regulations regarding practicing sustainability and the growing demand for plant-based products.

Competitive Landscape

Upgrading of Product Portfolio by Key Market Players to Set Market Progression

Key players of market are BASF, Evonik, Emery Oleochemicals, Twin River Technologies, Cargill Inc., and Croda Industrial Chemicals. They have been updating and elevating their product portfolios for enhancing their market share. In December 2021, Cargil Inc. decided to remove iTFAs from its entire global edible oil portfolio. The purpose of the new edible oil range is to support food manufacturers to produce healthier products for consumers.

Key Industry Development

August 2022- The Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad Group offered a product named DavosLife E3. The product can be used in food and nutrition applications. According to the Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, the product has wide-reaching, clinically proven health benefits for heart health, liver health, and brain health.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/oleochemicals-market-106250

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries/Region Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Oleochemicals Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Oleochemicals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary By Type (Value) Fatty Acids Fatty Alcohols Methyl Ester Glycerin By Application (Value) Food & Beverages Chemicals Animal Feed Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. What is oleochemical industry?

Answer: Oleochemicals are currently produced mainly from plant oils and are used for the production of cosmetics, lubricants and other chemical products

2. Who are the key players in the oleochemical Industry?

Answer: IOI Group Berhad (Malaysia) , Wilmar International (Singapore) , Kao Chemicals (Japan) , Twin Rivers Technologies (U.S.) , Croda Industrial Chemicals (U.K.) , Evonik Industries (Germany) ,

