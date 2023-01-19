Proactive news headlines including Cobre Ltd, Bellevue Gold, Cyclone Metals and Chimeric Therapeutics

Sydney, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Cobre Ltd CBE has received 212 applications for a total subscription of $2.96 million in shares for the company's share purchase plan (SPP), almost triple the original target of $1 million. Click here

has received 212 applications for a total subscription of $2.96 million in shares for the company's share purchase plan (SPP), almost triple the original target of $1 million. Click here Bellevue Gold Ltd BGL is one step closer to maiden production at its namesake WA gold play after its Mining Proposal and Mine Closure Plan was approved. Click here

is one step closer to maiden production at its namesake WA gold play after its Mining Proposal and Mine Closure Plan was approved. Click here Cyclone Metals Ltd CLE has received firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors to raise $1.35 million through a placement of fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.0025 per share. Click here

has received firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors to raise $1.35 million through a placement of fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.0025 per share. Click here Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd CHM has dosed the first patient in its Phase 1B CHM 0201 + Vactosertib clinical trial. Click here

has dosed the first patient in its Phase 1B CHM 0201 + Vactosertib clinical trial. Click here Provaris Energy Ltd PV 's recently-announced collaboration with Norwegian Hydrogen AS may result in the company signing an offtake agreement that will see its H2Neo green hydrogen (GH2) carrier set sail on its maiden voyage in Europe in 2027, according to Edison Investment Research Ltd. Click here

's recently-announced collaboration with Norwegian Hydrogen AS may result in the company signing an offtake agreement that will see its H2Neo green hydrogen (GH2) carrier set sail on its maiden voyage in Europe in 2027, according to Edison Investment Research Ltd. Click here Horizon Minerals Ltd HRZ has divested its remaining interest in Kingwest Resources Ltd KWR through a managed off-market sale process, receiving proceeds totalling $1.3 million. Click here

has divested its remaining interest in Kingwest Resources Ltd through a managed off-market sale process, receiving proceeds totalling $1.3 million. Click here Flynn Gold Ltd FG has expanded the Trafalgar Prospect at the 100%-owned Golden Ridge Project in northeast Tasmania with visible gold revealed in new zones during diamond drilling. Click here

has expanded the Trafalgar Prospect at the 100%-owned Golden Ridge Project in northeast Tasmania with visible gold revealed in new zones during diamond drilling. Click here QMines Ltd QML has begun an airborne VTEM Max electromagnetic (EM) survey at its flagship Mt Chalmers Copper-Gold Project, 17 kilometres northeast of Rockhampton in central Queensland. Click here

has begun an airborne VTEM Max electromagnetic (EM) survey at its flagship Mt Chalmers Copper-Gold Project, 17 kilometres northeast of Rockhampton in central Queensland. Click here Arovella Therapeutics Ltd ALA has completed a A$1.655 million placement to new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors. Click here

has completed a A$1.655 million placement to new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors. Click here C29 Metals Ltd C has started resource definition drilling at its Pocitos 7 project in Argentina's Salta Province, part of the world-renowned South American Lithium Triangle which contains 75% of the world's lithium supply. Click here

has started resource definition drilling at its Pocitos 7 project in Argentina's Salta Province, part of the world-renowned South American Lithium Triangle which contains 75% of the world's lithium supply. Click here Arrow Minerals Ltd AMD has leveraged historical geophysical data from the Simandou North Iron Project in Guinea to identify five new priority zones for potential hematite mineralisation. Click here

has leveraged historical geophysical data from the Simandou North Iron Project in Guinea to identify five new priority zones for potential hematite mineralisation. Click here Miramar Resources Ltd M has increased the nickel sulphide potential of the Gidji joint venture project in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields with re-assays of aircore holes revealing further platinum group element (PGE) results. Click here

has increased the nickel sulphide potential of the Gidji joint venture project in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields with re-assays of aircore holes revealing further platinum group element (PGE) results. Click here Marvel Gold Ltd MVL has identified multiple north-south trending geological structures with a gradient array induced polarisation (GAIP) survey at the Kolondieba Gold Project in Mali. Click here

has identified multiple north-south trending geological structures with a gradient array induced polarisation (GAIP) survey at the Kolondieba Gold Project in Mali. Click here Frontier Energy Ltd FHE has set a series of sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives in motion, laying the foundation to develop its green hydrogen project. Click here

