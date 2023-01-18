Alexander's Declares Quarterly $4.50 Dividend on Common Shares

PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander's, Inc. ALX today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $4.50 per share payable on February 10, 2023 to stockholders of record on January 30, 2023.



Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that has six properties in the New York City metropolitan area.

