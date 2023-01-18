Citrus Flavor Market will worth USD 2.63 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the citrus flavor market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the citrus flavor market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/citrus-flavor-market/399/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, application, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global citrus flavor market Weleda Takasago International Corporation, Kerry Group plc, Givaudan SA, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Firmenich International SA, Symrise AG, Citromax Flavors, Inc., Frutarom Industries Ltd., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide citrus flavor market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Natural flavors like citrus flavors are among the most desirable, explaining their frequent use in food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The citrus aroma is derived from a complex mixture of volatile components. The sour, sweet, and unique taste characteristics of citrus flavors make them widely used as flavor ingredients by most of the key players in the food & beverage industry. Because of their enriched benefits for imparting a natural taste to end products, citrus flavors are becoming increasingly popular in different segments. As a result of citrus flavoring, a variety of drinks, snacks and other confections possess a crisp, fresh taste that does not necessarily change seasonally. To develop citrus flavors, the citrus fruits themselves, such as tangerines, and tropical beverages were originally used, which produced flavonoids that gave citrus drinks a distinct citrus aroma. In recent years, consumption of fruits and fruit flavors has increased significantly. Citrus, for example, is widely regarded as the most popular flavor when it comes to refreshing beverages. The citrus fruit category offers a wide range of taste nuances, and citrus flavors have consistently been selected for a wide range of applications. No other taste is as widely accepted as citrus. There are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as health issues associated with synthetic flavors and lower demand for flavored drinks.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/399

Scope of Citrus Flavor Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Application, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Botanic Healthcare, Kerry, Global Essence, XENA BIOHERBALS PRIVATE LIMITED, Plantae Extracts Private Limited, Citrus Extracts LLC., Qingdao Vital Nutraceutical Ingredients BioScience Co., Ltd (VNI), Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Green Chem, HUNAN HUACHENG BIOTECH INC., and CRODAROM SA. among other

Segmentation Analysis

Natural ingredients are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment includes artificial ingredients and natural ingredients. The natural ingredients segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is the natural essence of plants and other naturally occurring substances that give food and beverages a clean, fresh taste without using artificial additives or flavors. The popularity of natural citrus flavors is based on the perception that they are healthier and more sustainable than artificial flavors. Natural citrus flavors are used in a wide variety of products, including beverages, savoury foods, confectionery items, and dairy products.

Beverages are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is Savoury, Beverages, Dairy and Confectionary. The beverages segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Many beverages include citrus flavors, carbonated beverages, energy drinks, and fruit juices. In addition to giving a refreshing taste to the beverage and masking bitterness, it also contributes to improved shelf life for the beverage. Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Mountain Dew are some of the most popular brands that incorporate citrus flavors into their products.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the citrus flavor market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The European region witnessed a major share. Since the food and beverage industries are growing in nations like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, which are among the top markets for non-alcoholic beverages such as fruit drinks and sports drinks, the Europe region took up a large share.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's citrus flavor market size was valued at USD 0.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.38 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The increasing popularity of citrus soft drinks in Germany is a key growth factor. Citrus flavour combinations, such as ginseng and lemon, are particularly popular in the soft drink market. There are many citrus flavors found in candy and confectionery, and citrus-infused beers with lime and lemon flavors and zesty grapefruit flavors are found in many alcoholic beverages.

China

China's citrus flavor market size was valued at USD 0.21 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Citrus flavors are highly popular in China due to their delicate and well-balanced nature, which combines sweetness and acidity. China is projected to control more than 75% of the East Asian market by the year 2020.

India

India's citrus flavor market size was valued at USD 0.19 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.24 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The citrus flavors market in India accounts for approximately 45% of the market. In the future, India is expected to grow at a profitable rate, as electronic technologies are extensively used through supply chains.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for flavored beverages among consumers, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/399/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Food Texture Market Size By Functionalities (Emulsifying Agents, Thickening Agents, Stabilizing Agents, Gelling Agents and Others), By Application (Meat & Poultry Products, Snacks Products, Dairy Products, Bakery Products and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/food-texture-market/405

Food Service Equipment Market Size By Product (Ware Washing Equipment, Kitchen Purpose Equipment, Food Holding & Storing Equipment, Refrigerator Equipment, and Others), By End-User (Institutional, Full-Service Equipment, Quick-Service Equipment, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/food-service-equipment-market/404

Food Robotics Market Size By Payload (Heavy, Medium and Low), By End-User (Seafood, Diary, Beverages, Bakery, Meat, Fruits & Vegetables and Others), By Application (Packaging & Repackaging, Pick & Place and Palletizing), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/food-robotics-market/403

Citrus Flavor Market Size By Type (Artificial Ingredients and Natural Ingredients), By Application (Savoury, Beverages, Dairy and Confectionary) Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/citrus-flavor-market/399

Probiotic Drinks Market Size By Type (Dairy-Based, Fruit-Based, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/probiotic-drinks-market/377

Food Safety Testing Market Size By Test (Chemical & Nutritional testing, Microbiological Testing, Allergen Testing, Residues & Contamination Testing, Genetically modified Organism Testing and Others), By Application (Cereals & Grains, Processed Food, Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products, Beverages and Dairy & Dairy Products), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/food-safety-testing-market/371

Organic Milk Products Market Size By Product Type (Organic Full Fat Milk, Standard Organic Milk, Low Fat Organic Milk, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Online Stores, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/organic-milk-products-market/358

Synthetic Food Colors Market Size By Form (Liquid, Powder, Gel, and Emulsion), By Solubility (Water, Dye, and Oil), By Application (Processed food products, Beverages, Non-Alcoholic beverages, and Alcoholic beverages), and Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/synthetic-food-colors-market/330

Packaged Foods Testing Market Size By Material (Plastic, Metal Paper and Paperboard, Glass, Wood, and Others), By Testing (Physical, Chemical and Microbiological), By Packaging Application (Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Chemical and Fertilizers, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive and Industrial), and Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/packaged-foods-testing-market/327

Gummy Vitamins Market Size By Type (Multivitamin and Single Vitamin), By Source (Plant and Animal), By End-User (Food Supplement, Weight Gain, Vitamin Deficiency, Immunity Strength and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030