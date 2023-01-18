Bow Valley College President and CEO appointed to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Calgary, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow Valley College is pleased to announce that its President and CEO, Dr. Misheck Mwaba, will be joining the Calgary Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Dr. Mwaba will serve a three-year term on the board.

"I look forward to working closely with the board on strategic initiatives to address the evolving needs of the Calgary business community," says Dr. Misheck Mwaba. "As President and CEO of Bow Valley College, I am acutely aware of the urgent need to develop and retain a world-class, talented workforce, nurture a diversified economy, and grow our digital ecosystem. I am keen to connect with Chamber of Commerce members and business owners to support their success and entrepreneurial spirit."

Dr. Mwaba is a champion of Work Integrated Learning (WIL), reskilling and upskilling, and takes pride in liaising with Calgary businesses to understand their labour demands. His work on micro-credentials has been recognized by his peers, government task forces on labour, and think tanks.

As the leader of a large, complex organization with various stakeholders and a Board of Governors, Dr. Mwaba is well-positioned to take on this role. He has served on several boards and committees across many disciplines, gaining invaluable expertise and providing strategic vision, inspirational leadership, oversight, and fiduciary responsibility.

He has extensive research and teaching experience obtained through his work at Carleton University, University of Ottawa, Algonquin College, Eindhoven University of Technology and the University of Zambia. His research findings have been presented at conferences and published in peer reviewed journals.

While Dr. Mwaba has been a post-secondary education leader for more than a decade, his experience extends to the private sector. He was a software development engineer in the Netherlands and a mechanical research and development engineer in Canada. He is a Professional Engineer, registered in the province of Alberta.

Born in Zambia, Dr. Mwaba is the first Black college president in Alberta and is an inspiration to newcomers. He is the recipient of an Alberta Newcomer Recognition Award in career and academics and a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal.

Please see below for interviews with Dr. Mwaba and additional information about his vision and bio.

Attachment

Shannon van Leenen, Senior Media Relations Specialist Bow Valley College 403-671-3274 shvanleenen@bowvalleycollege.ca