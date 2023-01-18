Wesley Kingery Promoted to COO at Vortex Companies

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more planned growth on the horizon, The Vortex Companies, a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and infrastructure renewal services, announced today the promotion of Wesley Kingery to Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this capacity, Kingery will lead the development of a cross-collaboration strategy between Vortex's Services and Products divisions to strengthen customer relationships, increase sales, and improve overall service and product quality.



"Bringing our divisions together will create efficiency and transparency across the organization to support continued growth and the success of our crews and our customers," stated Mike Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies. "Wes is a proven leader and I'm very excited to see him grow in this role," added Vellano.

Kingery's former company, VacVision Environmental, was acquired by Vortex in 2017. Since that time, he has served as President of the Services division and played a key role in its record growth. In his new role, Kingery will focus on syncing the Services and Products divisions through greater collaboration that will include internal partnering, cross-selling, and improved customer and technical support.

"It really comes down to simplifying our approach to delivering total customer solutions, whether that is providing contracting services, products, technology, equipment solutions, or any combination thereof," said Kingery. "Vortex was built to deliver a complete package. We will empower the sales team to pursue projects and customers, with tailored solutions, to help them overcome their unique project challenges."

Approaching each project with a ‘best solution' approach has enabled Vortex to expand to 12 locations globally and experience double-digit revenue growth annually since it was founded in 2015.

"From our people on the ground level to the executive management committee, I believe we have the most talented and hardest-working team in the business," said Vellano. "We've succeeded in growing during a pandemic, supply chain issues, labor shortages, and geopolitical unrest. I can't say enough about this group and our leadership."

About the Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies. Through its products and services divisions, Vortex delivers a comprehensive suite of rehabilitation products, equipment, services, and field support to the municipal, industrial, and commercial marketplaces. This includes pipe and manhole lining systems; sewer robotics; geopolymer; mortar; epoxy and resin materials; installation rigs and equipment; in-house installation services; and training and field support which allows customers the opportunity to select the best fit for their system.

Operating globally, Vortex remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to vortexcompanies.com.

Press Contact: Bethany Hilt, Hilt Strategic Communications LLC hiltb@hiltstrategiccommunications.com Phone: 1+ 330.338.6633