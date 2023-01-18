Electric Bus Market Size to Grow 544 Thousand Units by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electric bus market size was valued 170 thousand units in 2020 and 192 thousand units in 2021 respectively. The global market size for Electric Bus is predicted to grow significantly, reaching 544 thousand units by 2028, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, "Electric Bus Market, 2022-2028."

Industry developments:

July 2021: BYD UK and Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) jointly announced that their electric vehicle partnership, BYD ADL, signed a contract with the National Transport Authority of Ireland for the delivery of up to 200 BYD ADL Enviro200EV zero-emission battery-electric buses.

October 2019: Volvo Buses unveiled its latest electric bus named Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated that can transport up to 150 passengers. It consumes 80% lower energy, unlike diesel buses. It was showcased at Busworld. The company also aims to provide driver training, battery maintenance, repairs, and servicing in its new package.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electric-bus-market-102021





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 16.0% 2028 Value Projection 544 thousand units Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 192 thousand units Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered By Propulsion Type, By Range, By Battery Capacity

























Drivers & Restraints-

Quick Charging Capability of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses to Favor Growth

The rising usage of hydrogen fuel cell buses across the globe is expected to drive the electric bus market growth in the near future. These buses feature a combination of the powertrain with controlled technology, batteries, and a fuel cell system. Unlike conventional buses, these have a longer lifespan. They can also be refueled very quickly and can run on flexible routes. In February 2021, for instance, the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited declared its plan to begin a premium hydrogen fuel bus service in India. It will be used only for intercity commuting between Delhi and Jaipur. At present, researchers are conducting extensive studies to test the feasibility of fuel cell buses.However, electric buses are expensive and hence, governments, transit agencies, large fleet operators, and administrative departments of certain countries may not be able to deploy these. It may hamper growth.

Stringent emission regulations are encouraging the adoption of electric buses as they produce zero emissions.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electric-bus-market-102021





Report Coverage

The report involved four notable activities in projecting the current market size. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the parent industry. Our next step included primary research to authenticate these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down approaches to calculate the size of the electric bus industry.

Segments-

Plug-in Hybrid Bus Segment Procured 8.0% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the type, the market is segmented into battery electric bus, plug-in hybrid bus, and fuel cell bus. Amongst these, the plug-in hybrid bus segment generated 8.0% in terms of the electric bus market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the rising adoption of these buses as they have regenerative braking systems and can be charged by plugging in an external power supply.

Segmentation By Propulsion Type Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) By Range Less than 200 Miles

More than 200 Miles By Battery Capacity Up to 400 kWh

Above 400 kWh

































Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Rising Development of Public Transportation Zones

Geographically, in 2020, Asia Pacific earned 167 thousand units in terms of revenue. It is anticipated to remain in the dominant position throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the major contributions of China. The country's government is constantly taking initiatives to build public transportation zones for ebus. In Europe, the market is set to grow exponentially on account of the stringent emission norms implemented by regulatory authorities. It is set to be the second-largest region in this market. Lastly, North America would show healthy growth because of the strict emission standards put forward by the U.S.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Unveiling State-of-the-art Buses to Fulfill Demand of People

The market contains various prominent e-bus manufacturers that are currently striving to maintain their leading positions. Most of them are focusing on launching novel buses to cater to the high demand from people. A few others are joining hands with government bodies to introduce their buses.

A list of prominent Electric Bus manufacturers operating in the global market

BYD Co., Ltd (Shenzhen, China)

Proterra, Inc. (Burlingame, California, United States)

AB Volvo (Gothenburg, Sweden)

New Flyer Industries (Winnipeg, Canada)

Daimler AG (Stuttgart, Germany)

Scania AB (Södertälje, Sweden)

Iveco (Turin, Italy)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electric-bus-market-102021





Table Of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Recent Industry Developments - Mergers & Acquisitions

Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Electric Bus Market

SWOT Analysis - Electric Bus Market

Distribution of the Electric Bus Market (in Volume), – By Type

Impact of COVID- on the Electric Bus Market

Global Electric Bus Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, -

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Battery Electric Bus

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus

Fuel Cell Electric Bus

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Rest of the World

North America Electric Bus Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, -

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Type

Battery Electric Bus

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus

Fuel Cell Electric Bus

Market Analysis – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe Electric Bus Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, -

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Type

Battery Electric Bus

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus

Fuel Cell Electric Bus

Market Analysis – By Country

UK

Germany

France

Netherland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Electric Bus Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, -

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Type

Battery Electric Bus

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus

Fuel Cell Electric Bus

Market Analysis – By Country

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Electric Bus Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, -

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Type

Battery Electric Bus

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus

Fuel Cell Electric Bus

Competitive Analysis

Key Industry Developments

Global Market Share Analysis ()

Competition Dashboard

Comparative Analysis – Major Players

Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies,

financials (based on availability))

BYD Co, Ltd

Proterra, Inc

AB Volvo

New Flyer Industries

Daimler AG

Scania AB

Continued...





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/electric-bus-market-102021

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245