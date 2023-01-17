CytomX Therapeutics to Present at the B. Riley Securities Virtual Annual Oncology Investor Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. CTMX, a leader in the field of conditionally activated, localized biologics, today announced that Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., president, chief executive officer, and chairman, will present at the B. Riley Securities Virtual Annual Oncology Investor Conference on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page of CytomX's website at www.cytomx.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the event. In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to destroying cancer differently. By pioneering a novel class of conditionally activated biologics, powered by its Probody® technology platform, CytomX's goal is to transcend the limits of current cancer treatments. CytomX's robust and differentiated pipeline comprises seven therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs"), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies ("TCBs"), and immune modulators such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors ("CPIs"). CX-2029 is an investigational conditionally activated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed toward CD71 and is being developed in collaboration with AbbVie. CytomX's clinical pipeline also includes cancer immunotherapeutic candidates against validated targets such as the CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutics, BMS-986249 and BMS-986288, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb, as well as CX-904, a conditionally activated T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells, which is partnered with Amgen. In addition, CytomX has a diverse preclinical portfolio of wholly-owned assets including CX-801, an interferon alpha-2b Probody cytokine that has broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors and CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC directed toward EpCAM, with potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers. Praluzatamab ravtansine (CX-2009) is an investigational conditionally activated ADC directed toward CD166 that demonstrated single agent clinical activity in a Phase 2 study for patients with advanced HR+/HER2-non-amplified breast cancer. Following the Phase 2 results, CytomX decided not to further progress praluzatamab ravtansine alone and is seeking a partner to further develop the molecule. CytomX has also established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron, and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

