Smart Mining Solution Market will grow to USD 23.13 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Smart Mining Solution market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Smart Mining Solution market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as Component, Mining Type, and Region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Smart Mining Solution market are Caterpillar Inc, Rockwell Automation, Cisco Systems Inc, Rio Tinto, Bosch Global, Trimble, ABB Ltd, Komatsu Ltd, Outotec Oyj, Copco, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Smart Mining Solution market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Rising environmental concerns are expected to drive market expansion for smart mining throughout the anticipated timeframe. Environmentally friendly mining methods are currently being used by the mining industry to increase mineral and ore recovery and reduce waste. These technologies give users the ability to monitor and control pollution by evaluating the quality of the air and water, aiding mining companies in abiding by the law. For instance, Copper NuWave built ore processing machinery at the Kennecott Utah Copper mine in the U.S. that improves mineral recovery while using less waste, electricity, and water. The mining industry is plagued with expensive operations. If not kept under control, they might disrupt corporate operations. Growing worries over data security are also impeding business expansion. Uncontrolled turmoil and underutilized servers might restrain market expansion. Additionally, incidents of missing components pose the biggest problem and might stymie industry expansion. Additionally, controlling portability and realigning personnel skills could impede market expansion. Because of the broad deployment of the Internet of Things (IoT), which is increasing mine productivity and safety, the mining industry is experiencing a transformation. Thanks to the Internet of Things (IoT) components including RFID tags, connection platform components, and sensor technologies, data may be automatically supplied and received over the Internet, enhancing the visibility and traceability of mining operations. As a result, it is anticipated that demand for Smart Mining Solutions would increase.

Scope of Smart Mining Solution Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Component, Mining Type, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Caterpillar Inc, Rockwell Automation, Cisco Systems Inc, Rio Tinto, Bosch Global, Trimble, ABB Ltd, Komatsu Ltd, Outotec Oyj, Copco, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Solutions are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Component segment is Solutions and Services. Solutions are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. The market among the component was dominated by the solutions category. This is mostly due to the sector's continued expansion by important corporations and the launch of novel goods and services intended to streamline various mining activities. Additionally, devices like asset tracking systems monitor the quality and safety of the environment and continually track mining equipment. As a result, mineworkers' effectiveness, productivity, and safety are assured.

Underground mining is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The Mining Type segment is Underground mining and Surface mining. Underground mining is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. Underground mining is predicted to see the highest CAGR among the other categories. Smart mining systems use technology such as Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), RFID tracking, Wi-Fi, sensors, mobile devices, software, and others to track underground mining assets while reducing costs and getting comprehensive visibility of underground mining activities.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for Smart Mining Solution include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. The region of North America saw a significant portion. Mining has been practiced in North America from the beginning of the colonial era, and new mineral discoveries in the 19th century contributed to an increase in the number of mining operations. The majority of the continent's economic production, in the form of billions of dollars and millions of jobs, is produced by North America, which is a leading producer of iron, copper, nickel, bauxite, coal, and other metals used in various industrial processes.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Smart Mining Solution Market size was valued at USD 0.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.15 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2030. Germany has a long mining history and can today independently produce a number of industrial minerals. In terms of social acceptance, environmental soundness, and economic viability, Germany supports sustainable material value chains, which favors the growth of smart mining. It is anticipated that the significant projects being performed in Germany would increase demand for Smart Mining Solutions in the area.

China

China's Smart Mining Solution Market size was valued at USD 0.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.39 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030.

The Chinese economy depends heavily on the mining sector. In addition to being the world's largest producer of lead, zinc, aluminum, tin, tungsten, magnesium, rare earth elements, and other metallic minerals, China is also a significant consumer of many important mineral resources. Additionally, as more citizens of the country utilize connected technologies like big data, AI, and smart partnerships to build a sustainable and secure mining sector, the market is growing.

India

India's Smart Mining Solution Market size was valued at USD 0.08 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.09 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2% from 2023 to 2030. Because of the mining industry's growing digitalization, there is a substantial need for smart mining solutions in the nation. In India during the past few years, the mining industry has gone digital to an increasing extent. Two important lessons for the use of AI and machine learning across the Indian mining sector are the growth of mining operations and cost competitiveness with sustainable operations.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, The growth of the smart mining solution market is mainly driven by the rapid growth of the mining industry and the increasing adoption of automation in mining processes.

