Biopesticides Market will value USD 17.66 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the biopesticides market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the biopesticides market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, source, mode of application, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global biopesticides market are BioSafe Systems, LLC, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Bayer AG, Summit Chemical, Inc., FMC Corporation, T. Stanes & Company Limited, Syngenta International AG, Novozymes A/S, Nufarm Ltd, BioSafe Systems, LLC, Symborg S.L., Biotech International Limited, Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Kilpest India Ltd among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide biopesticides market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

In biopesticides, specific biological effects are used to control agricultural pests. Biocontrol agents include natural substances such as plants, minerals, animals, and microorganisms including their genes or metabolites. Increasing investment in the research of microbial and plant extracts with biocidal properties is expected to drive the market's growth over the years, especially with regard to their use on a wide spectrum of field crops. A growing concern for the environment and human health has resulted in an increase in the demand for biopesticides, which is why farmers are increasingly using natural and biological pesticides. Furthermore, the rising number of approvals and registrations of biopesticides under different government agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency is encouraging manufacturers to develop more biopesticide products in order to meet the growing demand of farmers and consumers. The market is growing with rising demand for biopesticides and rising awareness among consumers about the benefits of using biopesticides over chemical pesticides. But, on the other hand, the growth of the market is hindered by so many factors such as the presence of alternatives in the market, lack of awareness about biopesticides, high selectivity, storage issue, difficulty in the containment of biopesticides etc. Moreover, the use of biopesticides in integrated pest management (IPM) systems can significantly reduce the usage of chemical pesticides, it allows the use of multiple management approaches and technologies.

Scope of Biopesticides Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Source, Mode of Application, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players BioSafe Systems, LLC, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Bayer AG, Summit Chemical, Inc., FMC Corporation, T. Stanes & Company Limited, Syngenta International AG, Novozymes A/S, Nufarm Ltd, BioSafe Systems, LLC, Symborg S.L., Biotech International Limited, Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Kilpest India Ltd among others

Segmentation Analysis

Bio-insecticides are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment includes bio-fungicides, bio-insecticides, bio-herbicides, bio-nematicides and others. The bio-insecticides segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. With the increasing occurrence of pest resistance and the resurgence of crops, sustainable solutions such as bioinsecticides are becoming increasingly popular. A significant number of insect pests destroy plants' growth and damage crops after harvest or while in storage, resulting in crop losses. Therefore, bioinsecticides are in huge demand and hence propelling the market growth.

Microbial is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The source segment includes biochemical, plant-incorporated and microbial. The microbial segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The Biopesticides Market share is dominated by microbial pesticides, which are an effective alternative in places where traditional pesticides are prohibited. It is most common to find fungi, bacteria, protozoa, yeast, and viruses in urban and recreational areas, streams, and lake boundaries of watersheds, as well as schools in agricultural settings.

Foliar spray is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The mode of application segment includes seed treatment, foliar spray, root treatment and others. The apparel segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Biopesticides are estimated to account for the largest market share in the foliar spray segment due to the uniform distribution of biochemicals, the high efficiency with which biopesticides are utilized, and the minimal to no waste of biopesticides achieved by the foliar spray technique.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the biopesticides market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. A rise in awareness about the hazardous effects of chemical-based agro products and the demand for organic foods is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. The need to meet international export standards is driving farmers to adopt biological crop protection inputs, thereby growing the regional market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's biopesticides market size was valued at USD 0.53 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.74 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Growing demand for naturally obtained healthy foods has fueled the growth of the biopesticide market. Furthermore, the plan by Germany to ban chemicals like glyphosate by the end of 2023 will stimulate the market for biopesticides.

China

China's biopesticides market size was valued at USD 0.37 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.20 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2023 to 2030.

As more people become aware of the benefits of biopesticide products, and more major manufacturers begin to launch them, China is dominating the biopesticides market.

India

India's biopesticides market size was valued at USD 0.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.90 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Biopesticides are being used in India due to increased awareness about food safety, organic farming, and government subsidies. The increasing adoption rate of organic farming in India is another major market driver.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing demand for chemical-free and organic food, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

